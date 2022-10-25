Wilton Real Estate Report (October 14-20, 2022): Key Property Transfers At 300 Danbury Rd. Redevelopment Site

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 14-20, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five transactions involving property transfers to new owners.

One transaction for $1.45 million involved four individual parcels on Whitewood Lane, sold by two trustees, Gerald Greene and Kenneth Greene, to JFM Properties II, LLC. The four parcels are adjacent to 300 Danbury Rd., which is currently owned by JFM Properties II, along with 11 Whitewood Lane.

The property at 300 Danbury Rd. — previously known as Crossways, at the intersection of Danbury Rd. and Ridgefield Rd. — was approved for redevelopment as a mixed-use commercial and residential development, but the project (named Wilton Heights) has languished in “shovel ready” status since the Town’s approval in 2019.

1 of 3

The Whitewood Lane properties were part of the intended site assemblage for the Wilton Heights project. Jeff Kaplan, a commercial realtor with TRUE Commercial Real State, told GOOD Morning Wilton the recent property transfers do not necessarily signal that the project is moving forward, but rather they put all of the parcels under single ownership.

In addition to the Whitewood Lane properties, four other land transfers were also reported.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

5 Little Brook Road: John Austin and Lindsay I. Wyman to Matthew Huff, for $990,000

84 Village Court Unit 84B: Syma B. Gruss (TR) to Edward J. and Mary H. Weille, for $780,000

48 Village Walk: Jennifer Bonavita to Aaron Hernandez, for $320,000

525 Nod Hill Rd.: Jaromir Kosar and Maria Giangrande to Janis Ann Sposato and William B. Bonvillian, for $1,100,000

Correction: Due to an error on the town’s land transfer report, we erroneously published the wrong photo and the wrong address for the sale of the property belonging to Jaromir Kosar and Maria Giangrande. The report and photo have been corrected.