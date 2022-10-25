ELECTION 2022: GMW’s Wilton Legislative Candidate Debates LIVEStream — WATCH HERE!

Welcome to the GOOD Morning Wilton LIVESTREAM of the Wilton, CT State Legislative Candidates’ Debates for Election 2022!

Watch LIVE right HERE on Tuesday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m., to hear and see the candidates running for State House of Representatives 42nd District and State Senate 26th District, as they answer questions submitted by Wilton voters.

The event is being brought to you by GOOD Morning Wilton, Wilton Library, and the Wilton League of Women Voters.

There will be two debates. The first forum will match up Keith Denning (D) and Kim Healy (R) for State Representative 42nd District, beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting approximately one hour. Following a short break, the second debate between State Senate candidates Toni Boucher (R) and Ceci Maher (D) will begin immediately after.

Each debate will follow a modified town hall format led by Marianne Pollack, a League-trained moderator from Stamford. She will present questions submitted by the public to the candidates.

The debates will be viewable live in real time on GOODMorningWilton.com — here on this live stream — and on the GOOD Morning Wilton Facebook page. In addition, both forums will be recorded for later viewing on GOODMorningWilton.com, the Wilton Library website, and elsewhere as available.

There are also a limited number of available seats in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room, where the debates will be held, during the live event (advance registration is required).

Approximately 60 minutes will be allotted to constituent questions in each debate.

Constituents are invited to submit questions in advance via email to wiltonlwv@gmail.com or live from the audience in the Brubeck Room.

There are some important guidelines for submitting questions:

anonymous emails will not be accepted

only one question can be submitted per email

all questions must be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to state issues

questions targeted at one specific candidate will not be accepted

All questions will be screened for legibility and duplication, and may be combined or condensed.

The LWV is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Seating at the live event is limited and advance registration to attend the debate in person is required. Register online or call 203.762.6334. For more information, email the Wilton League of Women Voters.