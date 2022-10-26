Wilton Resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa Named United Way of Coastal Fairfield County Board Chair

The following is a press release from the United Way.

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 slate of officers to lead the agency in the coming year, naming Wilton resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa is an ideal fit for the role due to her tireless efforts to increase equity and opportunity in Fairfield County,” Sam Tingley, Chair of the Governance Committee and previous board chair, said. “We look forward to her leadership.”

At United Way, Salsgiver Kobsa has helped lead the Impact Philanthropy grant-making program, investing $350,000 in programs by 25 community partners in the past 16 months. In her most recent position as vice president for Community Health Equity for Yale New Haven Health System, she led efforts to address health inequities and improve health outcomes in the health system’s regions.

“I feel privileged to assume this role at such an exciting time for United Way. While we continue to help our neighbors with urgent needs, we are laying the foundations for long-term change and improvement of outcomes. Working together with our partners, donors, and community members, we will help empower our neighbors to lead healthier lives, succeed in school and prepare for careers, and build stable financial foundations,” Salsgiver Kobsa said.

Salsgiver Kobsa has previously served as a board member and vice chair of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Dartmouth College and an MBA in Health Care Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She and her husband Peter have two children.