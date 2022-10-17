Wilton Real Estate Report (October 7-13, 2022): Six Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 7-13, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 6 properties transferred to new owners.

The latest property transfers included five single-family homes and one condominium.

Two of the homes were above the million-dollar mark, with the highest reaching $1.32 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

47 Chessor Lane: 47 Chessor Lane, LLC, to Crist M. Stilianos and Andrew P. Mizerik, for $900,000

31 Lambert Common: Barbara F. Sage to Peter A. and Geraldine M. Kearney (TR), for $545,000

105 Danbury Road: Michael Cyr to Andrew Cyr and Beny Arias-Gomez, for $600,000

25 Woodland Place: Marianne J. and Stephen H. Lasala, Jr., to Michael and Ariana Wilson, for $1,200,000

14 Nutmeg Lane: Michael E. Rowe to Jan M. Hilgeman and Gregg Elliot Jones, for $1,320,000

17 Morand Lane: Lee and Deena Wells to Niklas and Alexa Peterstam, for $955,000