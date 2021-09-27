Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 17-23, 2021): 29-Acre Lakeland Farm Is Sold During Another Busy Week of Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Sept. 17-23, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 13 properties transferred to new owners.

Six of the properties sold above the $1 million mark, with five of those six ranging in price from $1,070,00 to $1,330,000.

By far, the highest selling price of the week went to 90 Hurlbutt Street, also known as Lakeland Farm. The 29.6-acre property sold for $2.7 million.

According to the real estate listing, the property was a working farm up until the 1970s and retains some original farm buildings. Wilton land records indicate the 4,200-sq.ft. main house was built in 1930. In addition to the main house, there is a caretaker’s cottage and a guest house.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

98 Twin Oak Lane: Elva M. Edwards to Dennis and Jennifer Baltz, for $800,000

16 McFadden Drive: Stephen E. and Michelle Bajardi to Justin and Alyssa Porrazzo Baker, for $770,000

222 Nod Hill Road: Phillip Ross Burnaman II and Janique Helson to Stephanie Lea Babin, for $1,315,000

82 Stonebridge Road: Kenneth T. and Joanne Simeone to Kristian Linnet and Amy Leigh Sommerville, for $875,000

141 Scribner Hill Road: Alfred W. and Lucy S. Leach to Daintry A. Jensen, for $1,070,000

76 Wilton Crest: Omar R. Khan to Xinlei Chen, for $255,000

640 Nod Hill Road: Douglas S. And Ann O’Shaughnessy Happel to Noam and Lindsay Liss, for $1,210,000

90 Hurlbutt Street: Steven K. Rosenbaum and Michael F. Rosenbaum (TR) to Michael A. and Suzanne G. Jeschke, in two transactions, each for $1,350,000

621 Nod Hill Road: Jose Rolando Bondoc and Maria L. Tapia to James and Ellen Kelsey, for $1,140,000

40 Village Court: Olivia Staige Srymes to Kara Crowther, for $720,000

38 Kingdom Ridge Road: Wayne D. Keely (EST) to Vin and Alisa Pillai, for $388,000

267 Thunder Lake Road: Thomas E. Jagelka and Janet Maceachen to Patrick and Laura Dougherty, for $780,000

9 Mountain Road: Roy and Natalie Levitt to Matthew Vesely and Subhashi Srivatsan, for $1,330,000