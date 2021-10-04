Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 24-30, 2021): Seven Properties, Including One Historic Home, Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Sept. 24-30, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported seven properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the properties were sold at or above the $1 million mark. One of those properties was the James Morgan Farm, located at 289 Nod Hill Rd., with a historic home that dates back to 1790.

According to Wilton historian Robert H. Russell‘s book, “Wilton, Connecticut: Three Centuries of People, Places and Progress,” James Morgan was listed as a sponsor of the Episcopal Society in Wilton when it was first organized on June 21, 1802, the same day as the first Wilton Town Meeting.

1 of 5

The property was sold by Deborah N. and George W. Tall, IV, to Pamela Davis, for $1,100,000.

Six more properties that transferred to new owners during the week are listed below.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

46 Pelham Lane: Paul R. Simeone to Neumann & Neumann, LLC, for $400,000

277 Cannon Rd: David S. Johnson and Hannah C. Kinnersley to Lauren A. and Richard James Rowland, III, for $875,000

40 Granite Street: Michael and Caroline Hannauer to Angel Urena and Lissette Floriz, for $885,000

88 Liberty Street: Laura and Michael Franco to Nicholas Alton and Kathryn E. Pipitone, for $1,655,000

76 Belden Hill Road: Jessica and Nicholas Mainiero to John Duffy and Susan McSwiggin, for $1,000,000

12 Village Walk: Krisztina and Peter Braid to Patrick K. Kryskiewicz, for $310,000