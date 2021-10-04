WHS Sports Photos and Results, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. GMW is now teaming up with the WHS Athletic Department for results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters (special thanks to Chris MacDougal and Lynne Prescott). Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration submitted via email. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

This update was filed Friday morning, Oct. 1; any games or competition that occurred after will be covered later this week.

From WHS Athletic Director Chris MacDougal: Wow! What an amazing start to the 2021-2022 school year and the fall athletic season. The Warriors are off to a great start, and I have no doubt we will go far in the FCIAC and CIAC tournaments. I want to take a minute to thank all the players, parents, and coaches for working together while the track and the field at Veteran Memorial Stadium are under repair. The project will be completed soon and all teams will be back on their own fields.

The fans at our Wilton High School sporting events have a unique opportunity to play an exceptional role in the outcome of our games/matches/meets. You have the power to be that extra player on the field through your enthusiasm and positive interaction with the players on the field. Wilton High School believes in the concept of good sportsmanship as the overriding priority in the high school’s athletic programs.

Our athletic fields are an extension of our classrooms, and the values of respect and fair play are the cornerstone of the athletic department at Wilton High School. We always encourage our students to be the best they can be and put forth their maximum effort. We also teach them to respect the other players on the field and understand that at the end of the day, it is only a game!

The parents and fans who attend the games also have to make a commitment to good sportsmanship. Not only must we talk to our children, but we must also display it at all athletic events. There have been far too many situations in which the athletes exhibit good sportsmanship while the adults in the stands and on the sidelines let their emotions take control and exhibit behaviors of anger and aggression. Please cheer for Wilton and not against their opponents or the officials.

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 28, (away) at Darien: 5-0 (girls) 4-1 (boys) While many of the other scheduled meets in the league were postponed due to predicted storms, the WHS Cross Country teams found a window of sunlight to race in a five-way meet at Darien on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The move turned out to find a silver lining on an otherwise rainy day as the girls won all five contests and the boys went 4-1, dropping only a 25-30 decision to the host Blue Wave.

In addition, Wilton runners took individual honors in three of the four races. Sophomore Levi Francia won the boys’ novice 1.5-mile race in a time of 9:28, junior Mikey Byrnes won the 4.8 km boys’ varsity event in 16:29 and senior Emily Mrakovcic clocked 16:14 for the 2.56-mile girls’ varsity course, winning by almost a minute.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Warriors host Ludlowe, Ridgefield and Norwalk in their final home meet of the season.

Field Hockey

[VARSITY] Wednesday, Sept. 29 (away) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 5-1 On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the WHS Varsity Field Hockey Team headed to Fairfield to face the Ludlowe Falcons. A quick offensive start led to an early goal by Nola Ryder for the Warriors. After a period of back-and-forth possessions, Ludlowe found a seam in the tough Warrior defense, which evened the scoreboard in the first quarter. Picking up the transitional pressure, the Warriors were able to carry that momentum into the offensive circle and earn a few corners. Once they started, there was no turning back. In the second quarter, the Warriors put up two more goals, scored by Ryder and Abby Dolan, making the score 3-1. The Ludlowe Falcons did not stop playing their hardest, which pushed the Warriors even more. In the third quarter, off of an offensive corner, Charlotte Casiraghi sent the ball into the back of the goal, making the score 4-1. The game was not over and the Warriors knew that they needed to keep possession. With confidence and skill, they worked the midfield for most of the final quarter and added to the score with a goal by Riley Fitzgerald, to defeat the Falcons 5-1.

Friday, Oct. 1, (away) v. New Canaan: L 6-0

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Wednesday, Sept. 29 (away) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 3-0 The WHS Junior Varsity team has improved each game since its first two games of the season against Darien and Staples, where they had possession for the majority of the games but lost close matches due to unfortunate goals. Since then, the JV team has not lost a game, outscoring opponents 37-0 in five contests and having an average of 15 offensive penalty corners per game. Notably, after a 9-0 game versus Trumbull in which all players rotated into different positions, nine different players scored goals. The umpires in that game remarked that Wilton JV had become the best JV team they had seen. Eleven different players have scored thus far this season. Last Wednesday’s game versus Fairfield Ludlowe was a hard-fought 3-0 win, with goals coming from Molly Hancock, Lauren Moe and Mary Sylvester. The defense was anchored by Ella Christ (co-captain), Catherine Walsh, Samira Ayoub (co-captain) and Maddie O’Neill. Midfield is deep with strength coming from freshmen Mary Sylvester, Paige Leung, and Mia Slough and sophomore Molly Kaeyer. The attack has great potential including sophomores Hancock, Maddie Dineen and Moe. Freshman Bridget Grosso has also been strong on left attack. The team has the luxury to be able to call on many players to contribute to this hard-working and enthusiastic team and we are looking forward to a strong season.

The next challenge will be Monday, Oct. 4 versus a strong Ridgefield team.

[FRESHMAN] Wednesday, Sept. 29, (away) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 1-0 Wilton’s Freshman Field Hockey team traveled to Fairfield Ludlowe last week and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, evening its record at 2-2. After three-quarters of heavy pressure in Ludlowe’s defensive half, Lauren Ring drove in the game’s only goal with five minutes left. Wilton withstood a last-minute Ludlowe push and goalie, Avery Sommerville, came away with the shutout. The freshman squad looks to build on its two-game win streak on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Westhill.

Football

[FRESHMAN] Thursday, Sept. 23, (away) v. North Haven: L 34-7 The Wilton High School Warrior Football program finished week three with a tough loss for the freshmen, 34-7 against North Haven.

Thursday, Sept. 30, (away) v. Notre Dame-West Haven: W 19-14

[VARSITY] Saturday, Sept. 25, (home in Weston) v. North Haven: W 28-7 The WHS Varsity Football team was off to a great start with a record of 3-0. On Sept. 25, the varsity team was victorious over North Haven, 28-7.

Friday, Oct. 1, (away) v. Notre Dame-West Haven: L 36-35 (OT)

Boys Golf

Tuesday, Sept. 28, (home) v. Trumbull: W 167-183 The Wilton High School Boys Golf Team followed disappointing close losses to Greenwich and New Canaan by nailing one down in the win column against the Trumbull Eagles. Dodging rain and thunderstorms, the team defended home turf at Rolling Hills Country Club via dedicated focus to claim a 16 stroke 167-183 victory. Twin 3-over-par-39 cards were signed by senior Alex Elia and sophomore Thomas Rogozinski, match co-medalists. They fueled the Warriors’ effort and the foursome total was complemented by Stephen Padilla’s 42 and a 47 returned by Sam Gioffre. Playing in the number six position, the afternoon’s welcome performance hero was clearly up-from-the-JVs, sophomore Drew Lane, taking advantage of his opportunity to string pars together that added to the team’s third 39 of the contest. With the exuberance of escape from a brief slide, the Warriors conference record was improved to seven wins.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, (home) v. Norwalk: W 163-192 A fine late September afternoon, it was the Wilton High School Boys Golf Team’s final fall season home match at Rolling Hills Country Club. At the expense of the visiting Norwalk Bears, captain and senior Elia took note and proceeded to construct a personal-best — 2-under-par-34 over the FCIAC Conference’s most challenging nine holes.

Elia’s stellar finish displayed circles around the numbers on his card at holes 7 and 9: the former, an uphill dogleg right par 5 of 493 yards; the latter, “The Hills” number 3 handicapped test; tee shot to a highly elevated fairway leaving the second shot at distance to a highly elevated green — 426 yards of tee to flagstick, tree-lined left and right trouble. The captain’s second found the back to front green, 60 feet uphill from a cup cut near the surface’s false front. The downhill double-breaking track was solved with a single stroke — shot-of-the-day.

The match? That 34 from playing position one, plus 42s from each of the team’s sophomores, Rogozinski and Lane, totaled with a 45 returned by junior Padilla produced a 163-192 defense against the Bears. The joy of moving the Warriors’ conference record to 8 wins, 2 losses was diminished somewhat with the knowledge that Rolling Hills Golf Club, a premier golf course in every category, supported by a welcoming, encouraging membership and professional staff, were now in the team’s rearview mirror until August 2022.

Thursday, Sept. 30, (away) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: W 160-163 The Wilton High School Boys Golf Team closed the month of September traveling to Fairfield’s Smith-Richardson Golf Course to meet the Falcons of Ludlowe. In a match of two near-equal rivals, the Wilton contingent returned a solid team effort to prevail in a three swing differential of 160-163. Key to the positive play were the performances of the Warriors’ roster number three and four players, Rogozinski and Hudson Hagmann. Rogozinski birdied Smith’s number one handicapped hole, a par 5, the 6th, with 505 yards of tee-to-green elevation, blind landing area tee shot over a 24-foot crested hill to valley and level lie, the second 220 distant at an additional 30-foot altitude. He signed for 39. Hagmann waited until the final hole to beat par, a second five-stroker, double doglegged, narrow fairway, with green impenetrably tree-guarded on the right side. His third shot, a pitch from 46 yards, was true from impact and came to rest four-and-a-half feet from the flagstick. The left-to-right putt was successfully negotiated to total his card at 2 over par 38. Captain Elia duplicated Hagmann’s 9th hole birdie and 2-over round. Just earlier, Elia’s second, a laser, from less than 200 yards, found the green and rolled to 7 feet. The following stroke, for eagle, remained above ground at 2 inches after burning the edge. Padilla completed the team’s total score. Not to be denied his birdie of the four which helped secure the win, Padilla routinely parred number 1 then attacked the 2nd, a short par 4, uphill, dogleg left, 310 yards; 7 iron from the tee to left-center fairway; 120-yard pitching wedge to the fringe; putter conquered right to left, uphill to the flagstick and into the cup. With three conference matches remaining, the Warriors FCIAC record is 9-2.

Girls Soccer

The Wilton High School Girls Soccer program wrapped up a solid week of competition.

[VARSITY] Monday, Sept. 27, (home) v. Staples: T 0-0 The Warriors had a hard-fought match against Staples. The girls played a particularly strong first half, creating solid scoring chances throughout the game. They played tough for the entire game, showed their resilience, ending with a 0-0 tie as a result against a strong Staples team.

Thursday, Sept. 30, (away) v. Danbury: W 1-0

[JUNIOR VARSITY] The future of the program looks bright with the outcomes of both the JV and freshman teams this past week.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, (home) v. Staples: W 4-0 JV defeated Staples in a great game at Lilly Field, winning 4-0, celebrating the hard work of this team, now with a 4-2-0 record.

Thursday, Sept. 30 (away) v. Danbury: W 2-0

[FRESHMAN] Wednesday, Sept. 29, (away) v. Danbury: 7-0 From day one, the Wilton Girls Freshman team has wanted to improve, and the team is proud of what it achieved in September, going from a 6-0 loss to Fairfield Warde to a 7-0 win over Danbury, which was preceded by a 2-1 win over Westhill. With a record of 2-3-0, the team is excited about its October, kicking off with Saturday’s game at Darien, and after that, the girls hope through hard work in practice to get better each day, knowing that the results will follow.

Boys Soccer

[VARSITY] Saturday, Sept. 25, (away) v. New Milford: W 5-1

Tuesday, Sept. 28, (away) v. Staples: T 0-0

Friday, Oct. 1 (home) v. Danbury: W 1-0

After four grueling competitions within seven days, boys soccer came out on the other side undefeated with 2 wins and 2 ties. Wins against Stamford and New Milford lifted the spirits of the team while ties against Brien McMahon and Staples High School fortified the team mentally.

The latest update is the hard-fought point at Staples to a very talented team that dominated the ball. Wilton showed grit and organization to hold Staples to no clear chances while creating the best opportunities in the game to score. Wilton then moved forward to its next home game against Danbury, upping its record to 4-2-2.

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Friday, Sept. 24, (home) v. Stamford: W 2-1

Tuesday, Sept. 28, (away) v. Staples: L 5-0

As of Thursday, Sept. 28, the JV team had a record of 2-4 with recent wins over New Canaan and Stamford. The team suffered a setback on Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Staples. As a team, JV is concentrating on improving first touch, playing under pressure and working as a unit defensively.

[FRESHMAN] Wednesday, Sept. 29, (home) v. Fairfield Ludlowe: T 2-2 Freshman boys had a hard-fought battle against Fairfield Ludlowe. The final score ended 2-2. Fairfield went up 1-0 at 35 minutes while Wilton tied right before the half ended with a goal scored by Evan Lalor. The second half continued with a hard battle as Ludlowe scored in the 60th minute, but the Warriors kept their heads up and scored 10 minutes later to tie the game 2-2 with a goal scored by Toby Plowright. Wilton showed grit and determination fighting behind each goal. Wilton moves forward with a record of 2-1-1.

Girls Swim and Dive

Monday, Sept. 27, (home) v. Darien: L 77-100

Wednesday, Sept. 29 (away) v. New Canaan: L 81-99 The Warriors Swimming and Dive team opened up its season with a win on the road against Fairfield Ludlowe which marked the 150th win for coach Todd Stevens since taking over the team in September 1998.

The following week it added two more victories with wins over Westhill 94-91 and on the road again against Fairfield Warde 95-82.

Standing undefeated at 3-0 the team was challenged last week with losses to the Darien Blue Wave (77-100) and the New Canaan Rams (81-99).

>This week the team has a week of practice and then will face off against the Trumbull Eagles at home on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Volleyball

[VARSITY] Tuesday, Sept. 28, (away) v. Fairfield Warde: W 3-2

Thursday, Sept. 30, (home) v. Norwalk: W 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 2, (home) v. New Canaan: L: 3-2 The Varsity Volleyball team started the week with an undefeated 7-0 record. On Saturday, the team faced off against New Canaan in one of the most exciting, neck-and-neck battles to take place in the WHS Zeoli Field House. (more on that next week)

[JUNIOR VARSITY] Tuesday, Sept. 28 (away) v. Fairfield Warde: L 2-1

Thursday, Sept. 30, (home) v. Norwalk: W 2-0

Saturday, Oct. 2, (home) v. New Canaan: W 2-1 JV had strong performances by Poppy Herve, Grace DiBuono Krafick and Lauren Buchanan.

[FRESHMAN] Saturday, Sept. 25 (home) v. Darien: L 3-0

Wednesday, Sept. 29, (away) v. St. Joseph: L 3-0 Freshman Volleyball had a tough week, dropped two matches to tough teams from Darien and St. Joseph high schools, moving its record to 4-2.