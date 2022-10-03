Wilton Real Estate Report (September 23-29, 2022): Five Homes Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 23-29, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties transferred to new owners.

The five homes ranged in price from $800,000 to $1.2 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

24 Silver Spring Road: James E. and Mary A. Evans to Michael D. and Pamela A. Zitterman (TR), for $955,000

132 Honey Hill Road: Richard S. and Lynn K. Hanulik to Alexander Montgomery Rothaus and Courtney T. Rothaus, for $820,000

122 Sharp Hill Road: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. to Jeanine M. and Kevin E. O’Brien, for $1,200,000

250 Mountain Road: Steven N. and Sara N. Duncan to Christopher and Caroline Armstrong, for $950,000

884 Ridgefield Road: Geraldine P. Galasso to Brian G. and Lauren K. Remondino, for $825,000