WHS Football Stays Undefeated with 28-11 Homecoming Win Over Brien McMahon — Watch Warrior Sports Week [VIDEO]

Week 5 for Wilton High School sports was a special one — it was Homecoming, and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the action from another fantastic win by the Warriors varsity football team. The team’s 28-11 final score over Brien McMahon makes the team’s record 4-0. In this episode, WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., has all the action from the football sidelines plus a visit to the girls swim and dive team, which also had a great victory over the week.

Also in this week’s story, WHS boys golf coach Jack Majesky sends GMW updates after each golf match, and we’ve got a round-up of the last few team matches

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.

Golf

Sept. 21 Tough match. The Wilton Warriors boys golf team challenged the undefeated (9-0) Greenwich Cardinals on the Sound City’s Griffith Harris Golf Course. The FCIAC Fall season playing schedule presented a wonderfully conditioned site and perfect weather for the contest; but the day was spoiled meaningfully by a strong Cardinal five simply outplaying their visitors in a 151-162 strokes result. The Warrior’s scoring was led by sophomore Hudson Hagmann with 2 over par 38 on his card — solid contending play throughout his round. Backup to Hudson’s round was provided by junior and co-captain Thomas Rogozinski’s 39. That number was capped on the 322-yard par 4 final hole. The 9th’s feature is a blind tee shot over a slightly elevated brow 200 yards distant with a 5-7 degree slope downward thereafter to the green. Rogo’s driver found the narrow line and carry to be seen from the brow resting hole high and 21 feet right of the flagstick, on the putting surface. The eagle try was aggressive and missed the reward by only an inch or two — tapped in from 12 inches for a bird. The Wilton 162 total was completed by Griffin Kovach’s 42 return and Jackson Carbonier’s 43. Playing in the team’s sixth position, sophomore Will Soucy signed for 41.

Sept. 28 In a competitive match over Rolling Hills Country Club’s 3,254-yard testing front nine, the boys golf team from St. Joseph’s Academy prevailed over the Wilton Warriors by 7 strokes in a 162-169 finish. The fine balanced play of the Cadets through the four scoring slots accounted for the result. The Wilton team presented a solid and consistent response from Hagmann and Carbonier, with one over and two over cards; however, supporting play was first-in-season absent against a tough opponent. Only bogies at the 2nd and the 3-handicapped 9th spoiled Carbonier’s even par challenging round. Hagmann missed the same target on the same ninth; his putt from distance threatened the cup, missing by single-digit inches. Responding to bogie on the 2nd, he solved the par 3 third hole, playing 170 yards, with an 8 iron from the tee, finding the green 15 feet short and right of the flagstick. The uphill putt, stroked left to right with authority, curled in, playing even with the course for the next five holes as well. The loss moved the home team’s FCIAC record to 6 wins, 4 losses.

Sept. 29 The team traveled to Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull to face the Eagles in an FCIAC match over 9 holes. Closely contested throughout, the Warriors registered their seventh conference win by a diminutive 3 strokes. The 166-169 finish was constructed via Carbonier fashioning a match medal with a 40-swing performance. It was a well-balanced team effort exemplified by Hagmann’s 41, Kovach’s return of 42, and a 43 posted by Rogozinski. A second senior, Sean Lengyel, shared team status with a 42 effort. With a now FCIAC record of 4 losses accompanying their 7 wins, the Warriors have three conference matches remaining to seek yet-to-be-earned inclusion among the top eight teams that will contend for the conference championship. That event, generously hosted by Wilton’s Rolling Hills Country Club, is scheduled for play on Thursday, Oct. 20.