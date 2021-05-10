Wilton Real Estate Report (Apr. 30-May 6): 10 Properties Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 30-May 6, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported ten homes changed hands, including one condominium.

The highest selling price of the week was $1.25 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

24 Glen Ridge: Richard L. Camp (TR) and Paula Stone (TR) to Sean Lentner, for $430,000

114 Sturges Ridge Road: Richard Sloper and Manana Tushishvili Sloper to Andrzej and Katarzyna Babinski, for $630,000

14 Village Court: Catherine Lodato to Joseph P. Careccia and Olga Sidiropoulis, for $665,000

16 Turner Ridge: Emilio Thomas Santacroce and Margaret E. Harrison to Eric and Ashley Devos, for $1,135,000

235 Deer Run Road: Edward S. Rimer, III, (TR) to James Scott and Elizabeth Graham Field, for $925,000

55 Hickory Hill Road (vacant lot): Heather Mary S. Dixon to Sean and Sara Roy, for $280,000

140 Old King’s Highway: Michael E. and Nanette Plomer to Krystle Ann and Pawel Bikowski, for $700,000

71 Wild Duck Road: Matthew S. and Jackie Brown to Yauheni Chvanau and Tyra S. Jeffries

175 Cannon Road: John David and Nancy Sharpe to Michael and Heather Heaney, for $1,250,000

258 Thunder Lake Road: Larry Shiller to Vivienne R. Wiltshire, for $749,000