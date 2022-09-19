Wilton Real Estate Roundup (September 2-15, 2022): 13 Properties Sold, Including Historic Nod Hill Home

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Sept. 2-15, 2022, which included the Labor Day holiday weekend, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 13 residential properties transferred to new owners.

Five of the properties were sold at prices above the $1 million mark. Four of those five were above $1.6 million, with the highest reaching $1.89 million.

One of the pricier homes — 200 Nod Hill Rd., which sold for $1.8 million— is also a historically important home. According to the State of Connecticut‘s Historic Resources Inventory, which can be found on the Wilton Historical Society‘s website, the original property dates back to roughly 1740. Alfred Olmstead purchased it in 1812, when it underwent additional construction. The home stayed with the Olmstead family until 1902.

Author John Erskine and his wife, who owned the house from 1919-1941, are credited with much of the expansion and transformation of the house into its present Colonial Revival architecture.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

32 Wilton Hunt: John B. and Marcela San Martin Foley to Joan McCourt, for $856,900

250 Cannon Road: Cannonwoods, LLC, to Robert and Avery Williams, for $1,620,000

71 Cherry Lane: Ann Dustman to James V. and Katherine L. Mitchell, for $650,000

89 Chestnut Hill Road: Sean M. and Mary E. Cahill to 1 Pumpkin Pie, LLC, for $1,889,667

24 Newsome Lane: Robert J. and Gayle A. Cassara to Gina R. Barricelli and Ashley M. Mola, for $907,334

26 Tanners Drive: Robin L. Raposa to Paul G. Kuehn and Katherine M. Gallagher, for $825,000

24 Windy Ridge Place: Jesse Johnson to Patrick T. Carroll and Janet E. Lawless, for $1,800,100

36 Fox Run: Eric P. and Marianne T. Gustafson to James and Nicole McTernan, for $960,000

48 Freshwater Lane: Luv Bajaj and Maron Cornish to Sofia Besinis, for $525,000

200 Nod Hill Road: Sandi Blaze (EST) to Thomas A. Telesca, for $1,800,000

1 Ridge Lane: Christopher and Sharon Keczkemethy to Thomas James and Jenny Waxberg Murphy, for $779,000

121 B New Canaan Road (2.39-acre lot): Matthew C. and Janice A. Bryant to Seaman Petrucci Builders, LLC, for $225,000

7 Silvermine Woods: Carol Davidson to Maplewood Management, LLC, for $1,050,000