Wilton Resident One of Five Elected to Westport Country Playhouse Board of Trustees

Five new members were elected to the board of trustees at Westport Country Playhouse, including Wilton resident Alison K. Smith.

The other new Playhouse trustees are Tom Coppola of New York City, Diane DelVecchio of Stamford, Tracey Knight Narang of Westport, and Stafford W. Thomas, Jr. of Shelton. The five joined a now 33-member board, led by Chair Ania Czekaj-Farber of Westport.

“These new trustees represent a real diversity of geography and background,” said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director. “With professions as varied as finance, real estate, advertising, education, and creative producing, their unifying feature is a love of live performance and the theatrical art form. As we reemerge into our first full in-person season since March 2020, these leaders will use their passion and talents to support our mission and spread the word that Westport Country Playhouse is back!”

Smith leads the New York regional office for Principal Financial Group. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University, a master’s in science management with a focus in executive benefits and risk management, and a master’s of business administration from Florida State University. She is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist and is the recipient of a C(k)P designation through TRAU at The University of Southern California. Smith is a co-owner and founder of WildBloom Skincare, a national skincare and beauty solutions company, and has also written two children’s books in The Celebration Series. She is also a member of the Wilton Economic Development Commission.

Westport Country Playhouse’s 2022 season includes the upcoming Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning pop/rock musical, Next to Normal, about a family’s response to loss and endurance, with music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, from April 5-23.