OBITUARY: Russell W. Zingale, 62, Devoted Family Man and Longtime Wilton Resident

Russell W. Zingale, age 62, devoted family man and longtime resident of Wilton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 26. He suffered a fatal stroke due to complications from a rare infection.

Born on May 29, 1959, in Rockville Centre, NY, Russell was the youngest child of Henry Zingale and Florence Volpe. He was raised in Valley Stream, NY, and attended St. John’s University. A highly regarded media executive, Zingale was president of US International Media and a founding partner of MatrixPoint Consultancy. Throughout his career, he held senior positions at Carat, Media Storm, Aegis/Dentsu, and Initiative. He was renowned for his passion, unyielding client dedication, and mentorship of generations of media talent. Russell’s innovative methodologies contributed to consecutive Agency of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021 as well as Media Executive of the Year in 2021.

A dedicated father, you would find Russell supporting his children at the Wilton Pony Club, Norwalk River Rowing Association, and the Boy Scouts of America; however, he was most at home in the kitchen. Whether it was a large Thanksgiving celebration or a quiet Tuesday, he enthusiastically prepared lavish spreads that engulfed his kitchen island. Russell was an avid traveler, golfer, car enthusiast, and devout Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, he enjoyed relaxing on his veranda and sipping coffee with Jeanne, the love of his life. Despite his imposing stature, Russell’s sincere kindness and interest in others immediately lit up the room. Always smiling, he brandished a sharp wit and childish charm that captivated all in his path.

Russell is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jeanne Marie (Karras) Zingale; daughter Alexandra Zingale (fiancé William Centner); son Connor Llibre Zingale (Catheryn); granddaughter Leonora; mother, Florence Zingale; and siblings Stephen Zingale, Paula Eldred (Kenneth), and Lauren Cutler (Douglas). He was predeceased by his father, Henry Zingale and his beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Penelope Daisy.

Forever in our hearts … Memorial services will be held at Hoyt Funeral Home (199 Main St., New Canaan) on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Pancreas Foundation and the American Stroke Association in his memory.