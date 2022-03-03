FIRST UP on GMW, WHS Edition: Boys Hoops in FCIAC Finals * Students Excel on Nat’l Etymology Exam * FCIAC Scholar-Athletes

FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Today’s FIRST UP is all about Wilton High School.

WHS Students Excel on National Classical Etymology Examination

Last December, 49 Wilton High School students sat for the National Classical Etymology Exam, a challenging, annual test offered by the American Classical League. This year, 25 students were awarded, achieving Gold (8), Silver (14), and Bronze (3) Medal status, a new school record. This exam tests students’ knowledge of English words and their connection with classical Greek and Latin vocabulary. All students who sat for the exam are enrolled in Ancient Greek, Latin or both language classes.

Varsity Boys Basketball in FCIAC Finals Thursday

After defeating sixth-seeded Westhill 67-43 on Tuesday, March 1, the second-seeded Warriors play at home in the FCIAC Tournament finals, facing off against their Ridgefield rivals, the top seed in the league. The game is tonight (Thursday, March 3) at 7 p.m. Unfortunately, tickets sold out within just two hours after going on sale, but te game will stream live on Wilton High School TV on YouTube.

WHS’s Andjelkovic, Andrews Named FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes

The FCIAC named two Wilton High School students as winter exemplary scholar-athletes: seniors Bella Andjelkovic and Max Andrews. From the FCIAC website:

Andjelkovic, “currently the president of the National Honor Society, has maintained an unweighted GPA of 3.971 while taking multiple honors and AP classes.

“She has been a member of both the girls volleyball and girls basketball programs. Bella was a JV volleyball team captain during her sophomore year and varsity volleyball captain as a senior. She has also won the Sportsmanship Award three years in a row.

“Bella was the recipient of the Tulane University PTSA Book Award, a managing editor for the school newspaper, a mentor for Wilton’s PeerVention program, secretary of Amnesty International club, and founder of her school’s environmental club.

“She spends much of her time volunteering and advocating for people suffering from severe food allergies (like herself), which she hopes to pursue in college by becoming an immunologist.”

Andrews “has made High Honor Roll for seven consecutive semesters while making High Honors for 13 quarters and has achieved an unweighted GPA [of] 3.92 while taking AP and various Honor Roll classes. Max also has the Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish in Connecticut.

“Max played soccer for the New York Red Bulls developmental teams during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. While there, he was appointed captain of the U15, U17, and U19 teams.

“Max is the current captain of the U19 Beachside Soccer team in Connecticut, and he also plays for Wilton High School’s varsity boys basketball team.

“He is a member of Wilton’s Safe Rides and helps coach local youth sports within his community, such as basketball and soccer.

“Max will attend West Point and play for its soccer team.”