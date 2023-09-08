Wilton residents and businesses are helping to spread awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, in partnership with Circle of Care, the Wilton-based non-profit that provides assistance to families who have a child with cancer.

To show its support, the town of Wilton will be adorned with gold ribbons during the last two weeks of September. Gold is the color which represents childhood cancer awareness because it is a precious metal, reflecting the most precious thing in our lives — our children.

Local businesses will also be displaying gold wreaths as part of a wreath decorating contest to be voted on by residents. And at the Friday, Sept. 22 Wilton High School football game, players and fans will all wear gold in a “Gold Out” to honor families in our community impacted by childhood cancer.

“We are so grateful to the Wilton community for their support of our littlest warriors,” Circle of Care Co-Founder and President Liz Salguero, a Wilton resident, said. “We had so much fun at the Gold Out at the high school last year we can’t wait to do it again! It’s so heartening to see kids helping kids.”

More than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S., including roughly 200-plus in Connecticut. Survival rates for children are improving, but their families need critical support along the way. Often, one parent must leave work to care for the sick child — leaving families without one income while additional expenses, like medical costs, travel expenses to and from treatment, child care for siblings, etc., pile up.

Circle of Care provides practical, emotional, and financial support to children in treatment and their families. Since its inception in 2003, Circle of Care has assisted over 3,200 families, providing more than $5 million in services.

Circle of Care will host a booth at the Wilton Farmers Market every Wednesday in September, and welcomes community members to stop by and learn more about the organization and its mission.

For more information on how to help or donate, visit the Circle of Care online.