Organizers for the CT United Ride planned for this Sunday, Sept. 10, supporting 9/11 first responders and their families, have canceled the event. Lt. Anna Tornello, the public information officer for the Wilton Police Department said that the event was scrapped “due to severe weather forecast and a priority on safety.”

This year would have been the 22nd year for the ride, which attracts up to 1,000 motorcycles and hundreds more spectators each year as the procession rides through Wilton and 10 other cities and towns on the route from Norwalk to Bridgeport.

“We keep all first responders and their families in our thoughts and will be looking forward to the event next year,” Tornello said.

