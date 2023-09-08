The threat of severe weather won’t stop the third annual Rock at the Y concert fundraiser — the show will go on!

An outdoor concert that’s traditionally held outdoors in the Wilton YMCA parking lot, this year’s show features Rolling Stones tribute band Streetfighter with opening act Echoes of Sinatra, and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. Gates open and music begins at 5:30 p.m., with intermission from 8-8:30 p.m. (The Y facility will close at noon on Sept. 9 in preparation.)

Wilton Y officials are moving ahead with the concert, despite a forecast of inclement weather, according to Riverbrook Regional YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes.

“We are monitoring the weather at this time, and we will be implementing inclement weather plans if need be,” Barnes said. “A decision will be made [Saturday] afternoon by noon whether or not this will be an outdoor or indoor event, yet R@TY will be going on!”

Tickets, priced at $75 a person, are still available and the YMCA welcomes walk-in attendees. Ticket holders will enjoy not only an evening of amazing tunes but also food trucks and complimentary beverage choices (see details below).

Proceeds benefit the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and help make life-changing experiences accessible to the Wilton, Norwalk and Redding communities. The event fundraises to support YMCA camper scholarships, financial aid and scholarships for other programs, as well as the organization’s swim access program, which provides free swim instruction for youth who do not know how to swim and cannot afford lessons.

Other details:

R@TY is an outdoor concert for guests 21-and-older.

Appropriate dress for the weather is encouraged. A decision on weather-related location changes (i.e. inside or outside) will be made by noon on Saturday.

Bathroom facilities will be available inside the YMCA.

Pets are not permitted at the event.

Limited VIP and ADA parking is available at the Y. Guests with a VIP parking passes should display them on the dashboard for easy entry. Parking is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. General admission parking is across the street at Wilton High School. Signs on Route 7 and parking attendants will direct guests.

General admission guests are encouraged to bring their own portable camp/beach chairs for seating during the show. VIP’s may bring chairs to sit in the General Admission area or sit in the VIP viewing area tables and chairs.

gift cards; an evening with Echoes of Sinatra; a tour package from Two Roads Brewing Company; and two chances at a Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler, each containing a $250 Ancona’s Wine & Liquors gift card. Food (available for purchase) includes Chamo arepas, Slice of Italy, and Taste of Grill for dinner; plus Cove Caramel and Gofer Ice Cream for dessert. (Grilling or tailgating is not permitted).

SONO Brewery, Lock City Brewery, and Aventine Hill wines will be serving complimentary beverages. Water will be available.