Wilton Restaurant Week Returns, Post COVID

Just in time for the state’s relaxed guidelines rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, Wilton Restaurant Week returns May 24-30. Several Wilton restaurants and food purveyors are participating in the annual foodie fare, brought to you by Dynamic Edge PhysioTherapy and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Participating destinations will feature special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix fixe menus, and other specials to encourage diners to come for lunch, dinner or both.

Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to explore new tastes and revisit favorites. For anyone still COVID-shy, many participants are still offering family-style curbside pick-up menu options, allowing patrons to still support Wilton’s local eateries from the comforts of their own dining tables.

As of press time participants include:

AMG Catering and Events

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar

Little Pub

Marly’s Bar and Bistro

Wilton Pizza