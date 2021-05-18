WHS Sports: One-Point Loss in Boys Golf Nail-Biter, Boys Lacrosse Stuns Greenwich

Boys Lacrosse

In an exciting end-to-end game against Greenwich on Saturday, May 15 away at Steve Young Stadium, the score was tied 8-8 with 14 seconds left on the clock when Will Hughes fired off the game-winning shot (above) to seal the victory for Wilton. (write-up and photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Boys Golf

On Monday, May 17, the Wilton High School boys golf team challenged its Fairfield counterpart, the Ludlow Falcons five, and came up a single stroke short in a match undecided until the final foursome had signed and attested their cards. The Warriors’ 174 total, constructed on Rolling Hills Country Club’s outgoing nine, was led by junior captain Alex Elia returning a 3 over par 39. His solid play captured match medal honors. Freshman Thomas Rogozinski followed with 44, penciling a 2 on his card via taming the third, 188 yards over water to a heavy, undulating, and well-sloped back-to-front surface. Rogozinski’s 6-iron covered the flagstick and came to rest 3.5 feet from the cup. A “dead straight downhill” putt secured the bird. His classmate, Griffin Kovach and junior Eli Ackerman supplied the team’s completing scores with 45 and 46 respectively. The Wilton Varsity FCIAC Conference record moves to five wins, six losses with three remaining matches. (write up by Coach Jack Majesky)

Below, in a photo from an earlier match on Monday, May 10, are members of the Wilton golf team (L-R): Griffin Kovach, Thomas Rogozinski, Eli Ackerman, Alex Elia, and Stephen Padilla. Wilton won over Westhill, 172-199. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)