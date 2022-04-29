This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following information was submitted for publication by the Wilton Republican Town Committee.

At its March 14 meeting, the Wilton Republican Town Committee unanimously endorsed Toni Boucher’s candidacy for State Senator for the 26th Senate district and Kim Healy’s candidacy for State Representative for the 42nd House district.

Toni Boucher for Senate

Most recently, Boucher served Wilton and the towns of the 26th Senate district faithfully and honorably for many years. No one worked harder for her constituents than Toni.

Boucher previously served on Wilton’s Board of Education as chairman; on Wilton’s Board of Selectmen; the State Board of Education; and as a Leader in the Connecticut House and Senate. She held executive positions at Fortune 500 companies and founded small businesses.

With this combination of successful legislative and business experience, Toni will tackle the most pressing issues of the 26th District: keep education and zoning local and support our law enforcement.

Kim Healy for House

Healy was elected to the Wilton Board of Selectmen in 2021. She has been engaged in the 2022 state legislative session, testifying against proposed zoning bills that would negatively impact our town.

Healy is a CPA and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is married, has four children, and has lived in CT since 1994. She has the experience to understand what it takes to campaign and win an election and has built the relationships needed to be successful in November.

Kim will ensure that the 42nd House district knows what is going on in Hartford and will work solely to benefit the people in our district.

“The Wilton RTC will tirelessly support our outstanding candidates, Toni Boucher and Kim Healy, to assure that Wilton’s voice is heard again in Hartford,” RTC Chairman Peter Wrampe said, adding, “2022 will be a great year for Republicans in Connecticut. I am confident that we will have the best slate of candidates in years. I look forward to ensuring that the Wilton RTC contributes significantly to the victory of our candidates.”