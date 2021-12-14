Wilton School Board to Host Community Conversation about Next Year’s Education Budget

The Board of Education of the Wilton Public Schools has extended an invitation to all interested members of the Wilton community to attend and participate in a community conversation about the education budget. The event is being held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 6-7 p.m. in the Wilton High School Library Learning Commons.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and administrators to share their thoughts and ideas about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward.

School officials said in a press release about the event that “the evening will be an opportunity for Wilton residents to become engaged at the very beginning of the budget process.”

Town officials have begun preliminary discussions about the budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The budget setting process begins with a proposed budget for town operations and a capital plan from the Board of Selectmen, and a proposed budget for school operations drafted by the district’s superintendent and adopted by the Board of Education. With feedback from members of the public, the two Boards eventually present the budgets to the Board of Finance, and the BOF presents the budgets to town taxpayers at the Annual Town Meeting in May. Voters then vote on whether or not to approve and adopt the budgets as proposed.