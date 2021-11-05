Wilton SEPTA Sensory Friendly Touch-a-Truck-and-Treat a Welcome Event [PHOTOS]

With all of the Trunk-orTreat events in Wilton around Halloween, one stood out as extra special. Wilton SEPTA (Wilton Public Schools’ Special Education PTA), along with the Wilton Police Department, Wilton Firefighters – Local 2233 and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, provided a unique event for children who either have a 504 Plan or an IEP, in the Wilton Public Schools.

“Wilton SEPTA is pleased that the Wilton first responders welcomed this collaboration to bring a safe, sensory friendly event where all could feel comfortable and enjoy a special Halloween experience. It was a great opportunity for families to build connections while meeting our first responders,” said Kara Berghaus, Wilton SEPTA’s founder and president. “We hope this will become an annual event.”

Lisa Strasser, a community member, and event attendee said her family enjoyed the occasion. “It was great to come together as a community with Wilton’s first responders in a relaxed, quiet and fun environment. Everyone welcomed us with open arms!”

Over 90 families signed up for the event, which included some of Wilton’s real first responders, a police car, a fire truck, and an ambulance to tour. Visitors took photos sitting in the police car and children were thrilled to explore the inside of the ambulance. “Sparky” the fire dog was in attendance, and there were also some hands-on activities and a spooky walk-through of the “Wizard of Oz” created by the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

“Coming off the heels of over a year and half of minimal in-person contact, this was the perfect event to get us back out and engaged with our community,” said Captain Robert Cipolla of the Wilton Police Department. “Collaborating with Wilton SEPTA alongside our partner first responder agencies was particularly special, showing a unity amongst our emergency services to bring joy and excitement to the children and their families.”

Wilton SEPTA is the Student Support Services Parent Teacher Association. Wilton SEPTA represents all students and families with an IEP or a 504 Plan in the Wilton Public School system. It is a dedicated group of parents and educators working together in partnership with parents, school staff, existing PTAs and the community to create a collective voice in special education. They welcome all individuals who care about the welfare of students with diverse needs and who want to create an inclusive and supportive environment. Please visit the SEPTA website for more information, including how to join.