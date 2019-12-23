What do you give the man who’s given so many years of music to Wilton?

A flash mob chorus of more than 100 people serenading him with an angelic rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ in the produce department at Village Market.

That was the thought of Al Galletly‘s daughter Meg Galletly Campbell, who wanted to recognize her father’s contribution to Wilton over 37 years and give him something memorable for Christmas. She posted a request on Facebook for people to join her Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon at the Village Market. Even at one of the busiest days and times of the year, manager Nancy Dolnier was eager to make it happen.

Galletly recently retired from the Wilton Singers, a group he and his wife, Jan, started with another couple, Ed and Jan MacEwen, 37 years ago. He also has given his musical talents to the Wilton Playshop and Wilton Children’s Theater and served as the musical director of Wilton Presbyterian Church.

Members of each organization turned out among the many singers whose voices resonated off the tomatoes and milk bottles Sunday at noon. GOOD Morning Wilton was on hand to capture the images and video of the magical melodic moment.

photos: Drew Gumins