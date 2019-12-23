Each year The Greens at Cannondale invites Wilton High School students to submit original works of art for consideration as the Greens annual holiday card. The winning design is featured on the card sent to all families of residents and to the professionals that the Greens works with.

This year is the 13th year of the competition and was won by freshman Madison Lawton, a student in Megan Kounnas’ painting class. All students in Kounnas’ class were encouraged to submit an entry, with around 40 students entering original works in either paint or pencil.

Lawton was inspired to create a scene of a traditional New England winter.

“I started with the trees, something that I had been taught to draw in a different class, and I took it from there. All in all it took around two hours to complete,” she said, adding that she created her work in acrylic paint.

Painting is a one semester course at Wilton High School and one of the many art courses available for students; others include drawing, computer graphics, digital illustration and photography.

Madison was surprised to have won. “It’s the first art competition I have ever entered, although now I am inspired to enter more.”

Kounnas is very proud of her student’s accomplishment. “She has become a strong artist and painter since taking the class, she has definitely grown in class and is very open to learning. She is a very deserving winner.”

Kristen Johnson, community relations director at The Greens added, “It means a lot to us to work in partnership with Wilton schools and to make inter-generational connections in our community, Madison produced a beautiful card, it captured a New England winter and pictures of home which is what The Greens is.”

Madison will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship by The Greens at the Wilton High School awards ceremony in late spring.