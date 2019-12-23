photos: Drew Gumins

Wilton celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday night with the traditional lighting of the menorah on Town Green in the village center. It was hosted by The Schneerson Center of CT and led by Rabbi Levi Stone.

Among the celebrants who helped light the first candle were First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Second Selectwoman Lori Bufano. After the lighting they joined in as the participants danced on the town green to celebrate the holiday. The event also featured donuts, hot potato latkes, dreidels and other holiday giveaways.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel in 160 BCE and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and adding an additional light each night until all eight are lit.