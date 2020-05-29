Wilton/State COVID-19 Update May 28: Case Numbers Get Adjusted; Help Finding Testing Sites

In her nightly update to residents about the town’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice noted that there have been corrections made to prior case totals and data released by the state.
GOOD Morning Wilton has compiled the most recent data issued in Gov. Ned Lamont‘s daily update as of Thursday, May 28, with Vanderslice’s comments.
*The CT Department of Public Health removed 356 cases and 808 tests as of May 26, which were identified as duplicates in the system. The total overall numbers for tests and cases shown here reflect those changes.
By the Numbers (May 28)
- Total Wilton cases (as of May 27): 201 (+0)
- Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 27): 37 (+1)
- Number of Wilton residents tested (as of May 27): 815 (+9)
- New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 271
- Total CT cases (as of May 27): 41,559
- COVID-19 tests reported: 235,525 (+5,756)
- Total People currently hospitalized: 648 (-36)
- Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 211 (-9)
*Vanderslice’s update noted that “today’s report included additional pandemic-to-date hospital data”:
- hospital admissions: 13,793
- hospital discharges: 7,511
- NET DIFFERENCE: 6,282
- current hospitalizations: 648
- patients who died in the hospital: undisclosed number
- patients transferred to other non-hospital facilities: undisclosed number
Vanderslice has requested further clarification of the numbers.
- Total Fairfield County cases: 15,353 (+39) (reflects further corrections made to case totals, according to Vanderslice)
- Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,826 (+23)
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,246 (+4)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.
Testing Sites
Vanderslice reminded residents that “getting tested for the virus has become increasingly easier.” The town’s Coronavirus Resources page links to the state’s 211 resource page to help residents find a convenient location.