Wilton Real Estate Report May 2020: 20 Sales with Five Topping $1 Million

The Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for real estate transactions recorded by the town. For the days between May 1-28, 2020 there were 20 properties that changed hands, five of which were sold with a price tag of over $1 million. The land transfers that were recorded during that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:
Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.
- Unit 104 Wilton Crest Condo: Efstathios and Viktoriya Savvoulides to Susan Marsha Kurnit, for $175,000.
- 89 Pond Rd.: Eric and Amy O’Brien Milhoua to Robert and Anna Gibbons, for $1,380,000.
- 61 Millstone Rd.: John Evans and Dawn Harrell to Simon and Mora Neilson, for $1,432,500.
- 30 Stonecrop Ln.: George and Debra Fink to Nina Depugh, for $712,000.
- 37 Powder Horn Hill Rd.: Brian M. and Victoria W. Meany to Scott and Cara Schwartz, for $1,315,000.
- 5 Little Brook Rd.: Martin and Claudia Nachemson to John Austin and Lindsay I. Wyman, for $657,500.
- 11 Fullin Ln.: Richard Wiernasz and Julia Carbia to Christopher and Leigh-Ann Kear, for $575,000.
- 72 Clover Dr.: Madeline Penachio Konigsberg TR to Iveneth Macintyre and Luis Diaz, for $325,000.
- 26 Hidden Lake Ridge Rd.: Estate of Janice G. Whitney to Tierney M. B. and Kiernan James McGrath, for $670,000.
- 93 Washington Post Dr.: Daren P. and Joan L. McCullough to Jude R. and Pia Scaglione, for $865,000.
- 126 Heather Ln.: Robert W. Jr. and Katherine W. Bradt to Nicole J. and John T. Forbes, for $425,000.
- 45 Wilridge Rd.: William Chapo to William Chapo, for $0.
- 55 Old Driftway: John J. and Katherine E. Bieger to Jacob R. and Kerri Mims, for $759,000.
- 704 Nod Hill Rd.: Patricia M. Karvelis to Patricia M. and Gary P. Karvelis, for $0.
- 62 Silver Spring Rd.: Robert M. and Cynthia C. Leonard to Elena Alikhackina and Igor Zoubarev, for $1,140,000.
- 23 Deer Run Rd.: Jonathan C. and Alisa Carinia Berry to William J. and Christina L. Cavagnaro II, for $950,000.
- 98 Wilton Crst: Christina E. Bodine to Olivia Caruso, for $180,000.
- 111 Old Kingdom Rd.: Gene R. Scaperotta and Eve Silverman to Przemyslaw Jozefko and Barbara, for $1,075,000.
- 23 Crosswicks Ridge Rd.: Samuel J. and Linda M. Brodsky to Jeremiah R. and Cecile A. Galvin, for $865,000.
- 27 Keelers Ridge Rd.: Elizabeth I. Noel to Christina S. Duncan Trustee, for $660,000.