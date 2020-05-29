Wilton Real Estate Report May 2020: 20 Sales with Five Topping $1 Million

The Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for real estate transactions recorded by the town. For the days between May 1-28, 2020 there were 20 properties that changed hands, five of which were sold with a price tag of over $1 million. The land transfers that were recorded during that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

Unit 104 Wilton Crest Condo: Efstathios and Viktoriya Savvoulides to Susan Marsha Kurnit, for $175,000.

Efstathios and Viktoriya Savvoulides to Susan Marsha Kurnit, for $175,000. 89 Pond Rd.: Eric and Amy O’Brien Milhoua to Robert and Anna Gibbons, for $1,380,000.

61 Millstone Rd.: John Evans and Dawn Harrell to Simon and Mora Neilson, for $1,432,500.

30 Stonecrop Ln.: George and Debra Fink to Nina Depugh, for $712,000.

37 Powder Horn Hill Rd.: Brian M. and Victoria W. Meany to Scott and Cara Schwartz, for $1,315,000.

5 Little Brook Rd.: Martin and Claudia Nachemson to John Austin and Lindsay I. Wyman, for $657,500.

11 Fullin Ln.: Richard Wiernasz and Julia Carbia to Christopher and Leigh-Ann Kear, for $575,000.

72 Clover Dr.: Madeline Penachio Konigsberg TR to Iveneth Macintyre and Luis Diaz, for $325,000.

26 Hidden Lake Ridge Rd.: Estate of Janice G. Whitney to Tierney M. B. and Kiernan James McGrath, for $670,000.

93 Washington Post Dr.: Daren P. and Joan L. McCullough to Jude R. and Pia Scaglione, for $865,000.

126 Heather Ln.: Robert W. Jr. and Katherine W. Bradt to Nicole J. and John T. Forbes, for $425,000.

45 Wilridge Rd.: William Chapo to William Chapo, for $0.

William Chapo to William Chapo, for $0. 55 Old Driftway: John J. and Katherine E. Bieger to Jacob R. and Kerri Mims, for $759,000.

704 Nod Hill Rd.: Patricia M. Karvelis to Patricia M. and Gary P. Karvelis, for $0.

Patricia M. Karvelis to Patricia M. and Gary P. Karvelis, for $0. 62 Silver Spring Rd.: Robert M. and Cynthia C. Leonard to Elena Alikhackina and Igor Zoubarev, for $1,140,000.

23 Deer Run Rd.: Jonathan C. and Alisa Carinia Berry to William J. and Christina L. Cavagnaro II, for $950,000.

98 Wilton Crst: Christina E. Bodine to Olivia Caruso, for $180,000.

Christina E. Bodine to Olivia Caruso, for $180,000. 111 Old Kingdom Rd.: Gene R. Scaperotta and Eve Silverman to Przemyslaw Jozefko and Barbara, for $1,075,000.

23 Crosswicks Ridge Rd.: Samuel J. and Linda M. Brodsky to Jeremiah R. and Cecile A. Galvin, for $865,000.