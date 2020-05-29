Zucaro Campaign Qualifies for Citizens’ Election Program Grant

The following was compiled from a press release from the campaign of Patrizia Zucaro.

Patrizia Zucaro, the Republican nominee running for state representative in the race for CT’s 143rd District House seat (representing Wilton, Westport and Norwalk), has qualified for Citizens’ Election Program (CEP) funding from the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC).

Her campaign application for a CEP grant was approved in the earliest round of approvals for the campaign season.

To qualify for CEP campaign funding, candidates for the state House must raise at least $5,300 in contributions of $270 or less, including individual contributions from at least 150 residents of the towns they are seeking to represent.

According to a press release from the Zucaro campaign, she “had received more than enough contributions to be ready to submit [the] application last week on the first possible application date for the 2020 election year.” The application was approved Thursday, May 29.

“The people of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport need their voices to be heard now more than ever, and I would be honored to be their voice in the state legislature,” Zucaro said. “Our state government has a transparency issue, and taxpayers deserve to know what decisions are being made, and who is making them. People have legitimate concerns about the future in Connecticut. Businesses are anxiously awaiting details on the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan so they can prepare to reopen, rehire, and rebuild. Parents want to know if their children will be returning to school in the fall and, if so, under what circumstances. So many essential services organizations and nonprofits have been left in limbo, and we must listen closely to what they need to move forward. I want to thank the residents of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport for their strong and immediate support. I look forward to advocating for policies that balance public health and economic and social imperatives in a way that ensures their safety and their future here in Connecticut.”