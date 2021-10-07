Wilton to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

The Wilton Conservation Commission will be sponsoring Wilton’s Annual HazWaste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. This event enables Wilton residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products.

Nearly all households contain some household hazardous waste (HHW). HHW is generally defined as a household waste that is corrosive (such as acids and alkalis), flammable, reactive or toxic (poisonous). Common HHW includes paint thinners, pool chemicals, pesticides, mercury thermometers, and gasoline. When these products are no longer wanted or needed, they become hazardous waste and must be disposed of responsibly and safely so that they do not lead to personal injury and do not enter the food chain or contaminate drinking water supplies. Household hazardous waste collection programs provide an opportunity to manage these wastes in an environmentally safe manner.

Common household products that should not end up in our household trash and will be accepted at the event include:

Aerosol Cans (not empty)

Antifreeze

Arts/Craft Supplies

Asphalt/Roof Sealer

Bathroom Cleaners

Brake Fluid

Chemical Fertilizers

Chemistry Kits

Degreasers

Disinfectants

Drain Cleaners

Fire Extinguishers

Flea Powders/Sprays

Floor Care Products

Fungicides

Furniture/Car Polish

Gasoline

Hair Dyes & Sprays

Herbicides

Household Batteries

Insecticides/Pesticides

Kerosene

Metal Polish

Moth Balls

Nail Polish/Remover

Oven Cleaners

Paint Strippers/Thinners

Photo Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Rodent Poison

Solvents

Tile/Toilet Cleaners

Transmission Fluid

This annual fall event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Miller-Driscoll School Parking Lot (217 Wolfpit Rd.). The collection is open to all Wilton residents, as well as residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Proof of residency (a driver’s license) is required. For more information, contact the Wilton Department of Environmental Affairs at 203.563.0180.