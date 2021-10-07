Wilton to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

The Wilton Conservation Commission will be sponsoring Wilton’s Annual HazWaste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. This event enables Wilton residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products.
Nearly all households contain some household hazardous waste (HHW). HHW is generally defined as a household waste that is corrosive (such as acids and alkalis), flammable, reactive or toxic (poisonous). Common HHW includes paint thinners, pool chemicals, pesticides, mercury thermometers, and gasoline. When these products are no longer wanted or needed, they become hazardous waste and must be disposed of responsibly and safely so that they do not lead to personal injury and do not enter the food chain or contaminate drinking water supplies. Household hazardous waste collection programs provide an opportunity to manage these wastes in an environmentally safe manner.
Common household products that should not end up in our household trash and will be accepted at the event include:
Aerosol Cans (not empty)
Antifreeze
Arts/Craft Supplies
Asphalt/Roof Sealer
Bathroom Cleaners
Brake Fluid
Chemical Fertilizers
Chemistry Kits
Degreasers
Disinfectants
Drain Cleaners
Fire Extinguishers
Flea Powders/Sprays
Floor Care Products
Fungicides
Furniture/Car Polish
Gasoline
Hair Dyes & Sprays
Herbicides
Household Batteries
Insecticides/Pesticides
Kerosene
Metal Polish
Moth Balls
Nail Polish/Remover
Oven Cleaners
Paint Strippers/Thinners
Photo Chemicals
Pool Chemicals
Rodent Poison
Solvents
Tile/Toilet Cleaners
Transmission Fluid
This annual fall event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Miller-Driscoll School Parking Lot (217 Wolfpit Rd.). The collection is open to all Wilton residents, as well as residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Proof of residency (a driver’s license) is required. For more information, contact the Wilton Department of Environmental Affairs at 203.563.0180.