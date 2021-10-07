Visiting Nurse Hosts Weekly Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will be hosting weekly drive-through flu vaccine clinics at its Wilton offices on Thursday afternoons, from Sept. 30 through Nov. 11, 2-4:30 p.m.

Flu vaccines are available for individuals over the age of 4 years. Younger children should be taken to a pediatrician for a vaccination.

The cost of a flu vaccine is $55. A high-dose vaccine is available for anyone over age 65 and the cost is $75. Visiting Nurse will bill directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare or Harvard Pilgrim.

People wishing to register for a vaccine through the drive-through clinic should know the following:

Visit the Visiting Nurse website to download, print and complete a Consent/Registration Form and bring it to the flu clinic.

These are drive-through flu clinics only. Patients must remain in their vehicles at all times.

Masks must be worn at all times.

No pets in the car

Wear short sleeves or sleeves that can be easily rolled up. The nurse will administer the flu vaccine through the window of the car in the arm that is closest to them.

Bring your insurance card to the clinic

For more information, call the Visiting Nurse Flu Info Line at 203.834.6341, ext. 400.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is located at 22 Danbury Rd.