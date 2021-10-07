Cider Mill Walkathon Tradition Continues Thursday, Looks to Community for Donations

The 12th Annual Cider Mill Walkathon takes place this morning, inspiring Cider Mill School 3rd-5th grade students to not just talk the talk, but really walk the walk when it comes to fundraising. Traditionally a fundraiser for the Cider Mill PTA, this year the students will get to choose another cause to also support with a portion of the funds raised.

Cider Mill students will be donating a portion of the proceeds to one of three causes — the Wilton Food Pantry, Wildlife Conservation Society, or National Recycling Coalition. The kids will vote in their classrooms to select which organization they want to support.

Organizers say that the students are especially excited about the event. One of the fourth-grade students donated the money he earned at a lemonade stand.

As of the day before the walk, PTA representatives say that the school is only halfway to its fundraising goal, and they’re hoping the wider community will consider donating online.

In addition to the charity selected by the students, the money raised supports PTA activities throughout the school year, including:

Visiting Author presentations

3rd, 4th and 5th Grade enrichment

“Fall Into Reading” program

Hands-on Workshops at the School-wide Spring Art Show

Fun Nights

Outdoor Learning Garden

Field Days

5th Grade Yearbooks for every 5th Grade student

Classroom Startup Grants for classroom teachers

Hospitality events for families, teachers, and staff, including Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week