LETTER: Wilton Garden Club Thanks Community for Successful Flower Show

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Wilton Garden Club, we would like to thank the Wilton community for joining us at our recent Flower Show, A Century of Flowers in Fashion held in the charming and historic Old Town Hall. This flower show was part of our Centennial celebrations and without the generous support of so many individuals and organizations, we could not have hosted this event.

Thank you to all of our very dedicated, talented, and hardworking club members (and their spouses and children) who worked so tirelessly to make this event successful. We also want to thank our National Garden Club and Photography judges for their time and thoughtful expertise in judging the show.

Without the financial support of our program advertisers, the event would not have been possible. We hope everyone will patronize the following local businesses and merchants: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Cannondale Generators, Chestnut Electric Corporation, Fairfield County Bank, GOOD Morning Wilton, Hamar Laser, Orem’s Diner, Paul’s Prosperous Printing, Redding Nursery, Sweet Pierre’s, and the Village Market.

In addition, we are grateful for the coverage we received from various media outlets publicizing our event including GOOD Morning Wilton, Wilton Bulletin, Wilton Patch, Hamlet Hub, Town Planner, Norwalk Hour, Wilton Lifestyle, Ridgefield Press, Trumbull Times, Milford Mirror, Shelton Herald, Darien Times, Connecticut Post, News-Times, Stamford Advocate, Greenwich Times, and the New Haven Register.

And finally, we are so grateful to all who attended the event. We hope you found it enjoyable and were inspired by something you saw or learned and that you enjoyed familiarizing yourself with this classic Wilton historic building and venue, Old Town Hall. If you are interested in hosting your own special occasion here, please inquire through the Wilton Garden Club website.

Nancy Greeley

President, Wilton Garden Club

Yolanda Bonomo

Flower Show Chair