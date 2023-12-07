The annual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah on the Wilton Center Town Green has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. This year marks the 17th year for the tradition in Wilton.

The event is hosted by the Schneerson Center of CT, which hosts several local area Menorah lightings for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which begins this evening, Thursday, Dec. 7, and ends on Friday, Dec. 15.

Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center will light Wilton’s giant outdoor Menorah. The lighting is typically attended by elected town officials and the wider community is invited to attend.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the small Maccabean Jewish army over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in 164 B.C. with the lighting of the Menorah. Although the Jews had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained.

To Jews, the Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit. Many Jews believe lighting the candles will increase light and goodness into the world.

This year, with the alarming rise of antisemitism since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, and the resulting Hamas-Israeli war, a group of Wilton residents have organized to form what they have called the Wilton Coalition to Combat Antisemitism.

The group has started an effort asking Wilton residents of all faiths and backgrounds to support Jewish friends and community members, in part by attending the community menorah lighting on Dec. 11, but also by placing a menorah or a drawing of a menorah in a window and on social media. They have joined with a national effort called Project Menorah and have asked Wilton residents to use hashtags including #wiltonmenorahs, #projectmenorah, #onlyloveliveshere and #wiltonct when sharing on social media.

In addition to running a letter in GOOD Morning Wilton, coalition member Rabbi Nicole Spiro-Wilson has been featured in reports by News 12 and 880 WCBS News Radio. Wilton organizations that have pledged support include Trackside Teen Center, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, WiACT and the Wilton Interfaith Clergy Association, as well as several businesses.

Wilton’s menorah lighting will include live music and wrapped Chanukah cookies, gelt, dreidels, and family fun.