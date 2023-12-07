With the Wilton High School varsity football team headed to the CIAC Class MM State Championship finals this Saturday, Dec. 9, Wilton has stepped up plans to make sure the team is hyped.

It’s the first time the Warriors have made it to the final round of the state tournament since 1995. They’ve won the title twice in the program’s history, in 1985 and 1978.

The team’s booster organization, the Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club, is sponsoring a WHS student bus to take up to 50 fans to the Saturday morning game at Central Connecticut State University’s Arute Field. Students need to fill out a permission slip through the school.

The district is also sending the WHS band, thanks to the Gridiron Club.

As for town support, many Wilton Youth Football and Cheer families will be headed to cheer on the team, and Wilton Parks and Recreation has canceled activities, including youth basketball, so that families can attend the game if they like.

Whether or not fans can travel to be at the game, there’s still the chance to participate in sending off the Warriors in style when they depart the school between 7:15-7:30 a.m. on Saturday (led by the Wilton Police and Fire departments). Gridiron Club President Jeff Woodring encourages the community to join in by lining Kristine Lilly Way from the WHS Field House south to School Rd.