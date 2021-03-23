BREAKING NEWS: Wilton Vaccine Clinic will Have Available Appointments Thursday

The Wilton Health Department and Visiting Nurse and Hospice will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine this Thursday, March 25, 1-4:30 p.m. Town officials have provided advance notice that at approximately 7 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, March 23), 100 available appointments will become available on the VAMS website.

To make an appointment individuals must be registered with VAMS and currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Current eligibility includes:

CT residents aged 45 and up

CT in-person educators/professional child care providers

CT phase 1a (healthcare personnel, medical first responders, long term care facility residents and staff, residents and staff of congregate settings)

Refer to the Town’s Coronavirus Resources page for information on how to register for VAMS.

Future availability of appointments will be announced through the Town’s e-alert email system. Please disregard the CT DPH notice on VAMS which instructs residents to contact the Health Department for vaccine availability. Information about availability is can be found on the Town’s Coronavirus Resources page.

Wilton Health Department/Visiting Nurse clinics are held at the WEPCO complex (48 New Canaan Rd.).