Wilton Wahoos Sign Commitments to Swim in College

The Wilton Family YMCA announced that two athletes from its competitive swim team, the Wilton Y Wahoos, will continue their education and athletics at the collegiate level. Rory Hess will compete at Holy Cross with the Crusaders and Stephanie Bishop signed with Colgate University to swim with the Raiders.

Wahoo officials say that it’s in line with the Wilton Y swim program’s mission to inspire and enable its athletes to achieve “excellence in developing personal potential through and swimming and in life,” inspiring swimmers like Bishop and Hess to nurture their swimming abilities while also learning the importance of hard work, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The result is two more athletes swimming at Division I programs competing against the best swimmers in the country.

“We are excited to have these outstanding young athletes continue their passion of swimming at the college level,” Todd Stevens, Director of Competitive Aquatics at the Wilton Family YMCA, said. “Stephanie and Rory will be assets to the teams, and they possess strong attributes that colleges look for in their student-athletes. They strive to achieve, have a strong work ethic in the pool and classroom, and will bring great energy to the deck. It has been an honor to coach these athletes and have them be part of our program at the Y.”

The Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Team is a USA Swimming sanctioned team and takes swimmers to the next level with a focus on technique, skill, endurance, and speed. In line with the Y’s mission for youth development and healthy living, according to Swimming World Magazine, participating in competitive aquatics improves, social well-being, teaches goal orientation, team-building skills and confidence, and leads to an active adult lifestyle, among other benefits. To learn more about the Wilton Y Wahoos, contact Stevens, via email or visit the Wilton YMCA website.