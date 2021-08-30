Wilton Weekly Real Estate Report (Aug. 20-26, 2021): Eight Properties Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 20-26, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported eight properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the properties sold for $1.2 million or more, with the highest reaching $1.71 million.

The most affordable property of the week sold for $649,000.

Of note, there were no transfers between $960,000 and $1.2 million. The prior week, Wilton saw an even greater gap between the low and high price points, with no transfers between $750,000 and $1.1 million. GMW will be keeping an eye on this unusual dearth of properties in Wilton’s median price range.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

65 Heather Lane: Jonathan Paul and Martha Ellen Griep to Stephen L. Delmoro and Laura Ann Rifelli, for $849,000

22 Crowne Pond Lane: William Ward and Alena Childs to Charlene Butterfield, for $960,000

191 Cheesespring Road: Raymond A. Germin to Laurie Lamagna, for $1,200,000

17 Crowne Pond Lane: Valerie Oben Pettit to Michael and Erin Forte, for $931,000

34 Shadow Lane: Kevin A. MacDougall to April Hennig, for $1,710,000

120 Wolfpit Road: Ronald C. and Melissa A. Calafell to Thiago Habib Toledo de Carvalho and Micheli Ceccaoto Dos Santos, for $649,000

487 Thayer Pond Road: Dennis P. and Deborah A. Corrigan to Matthew and Maria Wakem, for $950,000

45 Carriage Road: Patrick M. Kerin to Jane E. Mitchell, for $1,200,000