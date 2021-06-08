Wilton Weekly Real Estate Report (May 28-June 3, 2021): More Evidence of Rising Prices

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 28-June 3, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported eight home transferred to new owners.

Five of the eight were well over the $1 million mark. Three of those were closer to $2 million than $1 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings or from town appraisal records.

144 Signal Hill Rd.: Mark A. and Kara L. Smith to Adam J. and Jennifer Tesler (Trustees), for $1,935,000

38 Salem Road: Mark D. and Ann H. Sullivan to Jurgen M. Lippert, for $955,000

74 Ruscoe Road: Simon J. and Gillian Hornby to Marko Pankovich and Mamura Nasirova, for $1,315,000

58 Pin Oak Lane: David N. and Maria Williams to BGRS, LLC, for $870,000

111 Deforest Road: Trefor J. Williams and Deborah C. S. Alves to Rebecca Eve Freedman and Dru C. Lang, for $807,000

24 Stirrup Place: Edward W. and Susan C. O’Connor to Jessie Crozier and Angela Sun, for $1,185,000

167 Sturges Ridge Road: Massimo and Lauren M. DePaolo to Douglas and Tara McLaughlin, for $1,680,000

98 Belden Hill Road: H. David and Tracy L. Overbeeke to Mary C. and Michael E. Morgan, for $1,700,000