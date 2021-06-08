BOS Promotes Good Causes, Sees Dangers on the Roads, and Advances Agenda Items

The members of Wilton’s Board of Selectmen were quite busy last night, Monday, June 7.

In addition to holding a Special Meeting on the subject of First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice‘s salary, they also held a Public Hearing to discuss applications from various local causes for the 2021 Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program and held their regular meeting with numerous tasks and discussion items on the agenda.

Public Hearing on NAA Program

In late April, the town announced it was accepting applications for the 2021 Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program.

The town facilitates the application process for the NAA program, a “win/win” tax credit program in which municipal and tax-exempt organizations receive funding while corporations receive business tax credits for making donations to those causes.

Applications may qualify for up to $150,000 for programs that involve energy conservation, education, community services, crime prevention, open space acquisition, employment and training, child day care, and child care, among others.

According to the town’s announcement, six Wilton tax-exempt organizations benefitted from over $45,000 generated through the program last year.

This year, the BOS received applications from the following organizations; details of the funding requests may be found on the town website:

Apple Blossom School and Family Center

Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail

The Grumman Hill Montessori Association

Ms. US President, Wilton

Riverbrook Regional YMCA

Wilton’s Environmental Affairs Department

Trackside Teen center

Visiting Nurse of Fairfield County

Wilton Historical Society

Wilton Library Association

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton Youth Council

Woodcock Nature Center

Zion’s Hill Preschool

The applications will move on to the state level, where Vanderslice says a list will be published and businesses may apply for the tax credit for their donations.

WPD Traffic Data

Wilton Police Department Captain Robert Cipolla presented the BOS with wide-ranging statistics on auto collisions and traffic stops in town.

He first noted that 2020 was impacted by major changes on the roads with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic stops, for example, are up a whopping 65% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2020.

In roughly the past month, there have been 29 auto accidents with injuries (fortunately, none fatal), versus 16 for the same time period last year.

Cipolla shared graphics from the UCONN Crash Data Repository which shows significant clusters of auto accidents near Wilton High School (from the main entrance to Catalpa Rd. to School Rd.) as well as the intersection of Danbury Road and Sharp Hill (see main image, above).

Cipolla says the WPD uses the data to target police activity around what he called the three E’s:

Education: such as social media posts or speaking with youth groups, for example

Enforcement: Cipolla points out that most traffic stops are an opportunity to warn and educate, not just to issue tickets and summonses

Engineering: countermeasures such as improved signage

While not discussed in the meeting, the data in the WPD report also show that while overall crime is down 8%, certain crimes are up significantly, including assaults (+38%), larceny (+23%, driven by thefts from motor vehicles, +91%), and stolen motor vehicles (+33%).

Other Business