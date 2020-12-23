Wilton Woman’s Club Selects 2021 Fundraiser Beneficiary

The Wilton Woman’s Club has chosen the recipient of its annual spring fundraiser for 2021.

“We are pleased to report that after careful consideration and review, the WWC Philanthropy Committee has selected the Mid-Fairfield County Child Guidance (MFCGC) as the recipient of funds to be raised by the WWC in connection with the spring fundraiser next year,” wrote Club officials in an email to members.

The MFCGC mission is to provide mental health and community wellness services that improve the health, resiliency, and quality of life of children, adults and families.

The Philanthropy Committee considered a broad spectrum of local charities, deciding to focus efforts on the emotional and psychological well-being of youth in the community in light of the pandemic and considerable pressures on young people.

While the WWC typically chooses a Wilton-based organization as the annual recipient, the Philanthropy Committee members “decided that this might be a year to consider supporting an agency with reach that extends beyond Wilton in the interest of helping our neighbors most in need.”

Mid-Fairfield County Child Guidance serves children and families across Fairfield County and provides a broad spectrum of programs including individual and group counseling services and interventions to children and their families. Its services include evidence-based, individual, group and family mental health therapies; comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, treatment and medication management; and advocacy/parent guidance and links to treatment and other social services. The organization turns no one away due to an inability to pay and approximately 80% of the families they serve are on Medicaid.

MFCGC has seen an extraordinary increase in the demand for its services with many students struggling with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Much of this is attributed to the isolation that kids are feeling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and/or other determinants of health (poverty, housing issues, lack of food, and financial resources, etc.).

Coupled with an increased demand is the agency’s struggle to raise funds that many non-profits are dealing with in the midst of the pandemic where gatherings are limited and fundraising is challenging.

MFCGC serves over 700 children and 1,500 families throughout Fairfield County, and no one is turned away due to an inability to pay for services.

The WWC fundraiser is typically held each spring as a fashion show luncheon. In 2020, the event was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns but the Club was able to continue fundraising through donations for its 2020 recipients, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, Stay at Home in Wilton, and the Wilton Community Assistance Fund.