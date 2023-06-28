The Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) announced that the 14th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser held this past spring raised $26,000 to benefit The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

Maria Wilcox, the Chairperson for this year’s fundraiser and the WWC incoming president for 2023-2024 said the club is thrilled to have raised so much to help families struggling with food insecurity.

“I am truly taken aback by the generosity of the Wilton community. Wilton businesses donated beautiful items to our silent auction, purchased ads in the program, and were enthusiastic sponsors. Over 150 guests attended and generously participated in our fundraising event. Thank you to all the amazing women who contributed countless hours planning, decorating, and organizing the luncheon,” Wilcox said.

“I am delighted to be part of the WWC which brings women together to collaborate and help individuals and families who genuinely need assistance,” she added.

The WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Clare Murphy and Donna Peterson led this year’s review of numerous local organizations that provide essential services to the Wilton community and beyond, and selected The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County based on need, as higher prices and inflation have caused much more food insecurity throughout Fairfield County.

The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County serves as an efficient and effective provider of nutritious food to non-profit organizations that feed the hungry in Wilton, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, and Stamford, while seeking to raise awareness of, and promote action to combat, hunger in those communities.

Some of the more familiar organizations that the Food Bank supports are Person to Person, Abilis, Domestic Violence Crisis Centers, and the “Backpack Programs,” which provide healthy lunches for school children on the weekends.

During 2021, the Food Bank distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food to its member agencies and programs at a savings to them of more than $2.2 million over the wholesale cost of the food.

The WWC has a long-standing tradition of working with the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. At the beginning of each week, Woman’s Club volunteers deliver essential frozen meats and assorted fresh produce from The Food Bank to the Wilton Food Pantry at Comstock Community Center. Every month the Wilton Food Pantry serves approximately 350 eligible Wilton residents or 100 households.

Visit the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County website to learn more about all that the organization does to combat hunger in the local communities.

The WWC thanked its 2023 Fashion Show Fundraiser Sponsors: Nordstrom, Merit Financial Advisors, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Waveny – Visiting Nurse & Hospice, Aroma Beauty & Wellness Spa, and GOOD Morning Wilton.

“We would also like to thank Nordstroms for providing the fabulous fashion for the show,” Wilcox said.