The following is a message from the Wilton Fire Marshal.

As the Fourth of July draws near and Independence Day celebrations commence, the Wilton Fire Department reminds residents to celebrate safely. Not only are fireworks dangerous, they are, with the exception of sparklers and fountains, illegal.

Parents should know that children should never be allowed to play with or ignite fireworks. Sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries. Consumer Product Safety Commission data for 2021 shows 1,100 emergency room visits involving sparklers, nearly all on or around July Fourth.

Injuries from firecrackers were slightly higher at 1,500 and there were also nine deaths. Closer to home, Wilton had a serious house fire last year caused by backyard fireworks. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Please leave fireworks to the professionals. Wilton hosts what promises to be a spectacular public display this year on July 4th. Come and ‘Celebrate Safely’.

Fireworks Safety Tips

Fireworks are often used to mark special events and holidays. The only safe

way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show. It is important to know that

fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers. Fireworks cause thousands of

injuries each year.

A few ideas to get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks:

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler. Fun for all ages. Loud and proud: Noisemakers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own. Outdoor movie night: Set up a screen and projector. Don’t forget the bug spray! Red, white and blue silly string…fun for all ages. Make a patriotic craft with the family. Throw a birthday party for the USA, and don’t forget the cake.

Fireworks Facts

More than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.

Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4.

Half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.

Children ages 10–14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36%) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15.

Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 2018 Fireworks Annual Report

Source: National Fire Protection Association