Fun and music earmarked the annual Rock at the Y fundraiser Saturday night, Sept,. 9, at the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA.
Highlighted with performances by Streetfighter, a Rolling Stones tribute band, and Echoes of Sinatra, a show of classics sung by artist Steve Kazlauskas, the event drew hundreds and helped the Y in funding many of its outreach programs.
“It’s not your typical fundraiser,”Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes said, noting that there was something for everyone to enjoy, including a variety of food trucks, complimentary drinks, and an atmosphere akin to a picnic.
“It’s just a different way to get people together,” he said.
Over 475 tickets were sold to support the Y’s range of scholarships, free swim lessons, and financial aid.
Riverbrook CEO Bob McDowell said his team had tracked the weather closely for 10 days. While they had the option of sacrificing the performances and moving the party indoors if rain came, things held out and the show went on.
“This is great,” he said. “What excites me the most is we get the community together and this event serves a purpose.”
“That’s what’s exciting about this,” he said, noting that close to $75,000 will have been raised to help the Y’s charitable initiatives. “It’s really purpose-driven.”
Key sponsors to the event included Fairfield County Bank, ASML, and Gregory & Adams, P.C., along with Nuvance Health, Village Market, CHFO, LLC, the ONS medical group, and the Dubrowski family. GOOD Morning Wilton was the media sponsor.