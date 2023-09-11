Fun and music earmarked the annual Rock at the Y fundraiser Saturday night, Sept,. 9, at the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA.

Highlighted with performances by Streetfighter, a Rolling Stones tribute band, and Echoes of Sinatra, a show of classics sung by artist Steve Kazlauskas, the event drew hundreds and helped the Y in funding many of its outreach programs.

“It’s not your typical fundraiser,”Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes said, noting that there was something for everyone to enjoy, including a variety of food trucks, complimentary drinks, and an atmosphere akin to a picnic.

“It’s just a different way to get people together,” he said.

Over 475 tickets were sold to support the Y’s range of scholarships, free swim lessons, and financial aid.

Mick’s message encouraging purchase of raffle tickets. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Echoes of Sinatra by Steve Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Steve Kazlauskas performs the Echoes of Sinatra, along with other vintage classics. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Paul and Diane Hafter of Norwalk celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary together on Saturday night, dancing to Echoes of Sinatra. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Eric and Martha Milne of Trumbull listen to the music. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Robert Mulkey and Heather Harteis, both of Bridgeport, chat at Rock at the Y. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Sinatra impersonator Steve Kazlauskas performs as his son, Steve Kazlauskas, Jr., and granddaughter, Colaline, 7, of Danbury, enjoy. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

CEO Bob McDowell, left, and Jarred Barnes, Chief Development Officer, discuss logistics at Rock at the Y. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Adriana Vasquez and her sister, Silvia, of West Haven. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Carol Johnson, board chair, listens to the welcome speech from Bob McDowell, CEO. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Mike Hess of Wilton grabs a shot of his daughter, Maddie, at the Y’s Rock at the Y event on Saturday evening. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Dave Connolly of Streetfighter performs. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Pete Vereecke performs with Streetfighter. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

John Sparrow channels Keith with Rolling Stones tribute band Streetfighter. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Riverbrook CEO Bob McDowell said his team had tracked the weather closely for 10 days. While they had the option of sacrificing the performances and moving the party indoors if rain came, things held out and the show went on.

“This is great,” he said. “What excites me the most is we get the community together and this event serves a purpose.”

“That’s what’s exciting about this,” he said, noting that close to $75,000 will have been raised to help the Y’s charitable initiatives. “It’s really purpose-driven.”

Key sponsors to the event included Fairfield County Bank, ASML, and Gregory & Adams, P.C., along with Nuvance Health, Village Market, CHFO, LLC, the ONS medical group, and the Dubrowski family. GOOD Morning Wilton was the media sponsor.