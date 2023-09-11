Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 1-7, 2023 — which included Labor Day weekend — Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties changed hands.

The number of sales was lower than the previous two weeks, which had 10 and 15 transfers, respectively, perhaps driven by the start of the new school year on Aug. 28.

The latest transfers included two single-family homes and a Wilton Hills condominium. All three sold between $1,060,00 and $1,275,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

107 New Canaan Road: Jonathan A. and Lucille LaPierre Fieldman to Jorge and Amy Valentin, for $1,275,000

79 Glen Hill Road: Gerard F. and Lisa V. Henesy to Erika Taylor Gendron, Daniel Ebbs, Brian Ebbs and Sheryll Ebbs, for $1,060,000

9 Wilton Hills: G. William and Nancy L. Brautigam to Daryl Ramsey and Paul Ramsey, Jr., for $1,060,000