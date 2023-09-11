At $1.275 million, 107 New Canaan Rd. was the highest-selling property of the week ending Sept. 7, 2023.

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 1-7, 2023 — which included Labor Day weekend — Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties changed hands.

The number of sales was lower than the previous two weeks, which had 10 and 15 transfers, respectively, perhaps driven by the start of the new school year on Aug. 28.

The latest transfers included two single-family homes and a Wilton Hills condominium. All three sold between $1,060,00 and $1,275,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

107 New Canaan Road: Jonathan A. and Lucille LaPierre Fieldman to Jorge and Amy Valentin, for $1,275,000

79 Glen Hill Road: Gerard F. and Lisa V. Henesy to Erika Taylor Gendron, Daniel Ebbs, Brian Ebbs and Sheryll Ebbs, for $1,060,000

9 Wilton Hills: G. William and Nancy L. Brautigam to Daryl Ramsey and Paul Ramsey, Jr., for $1,060,000

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.