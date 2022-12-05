Wilton Youth Council Invites Parents to Speaker on “Decoding Behavior: What Our Children Are Telling Us & How to Help”

Wilton Youth Council, in partnership with the Wilton Library, is presenting “Decoding Behavior: What Our Children Are Telling Us & How to Help.” This program will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Wilton Library. This is a free event intended for parents of students in Grades PreK-12. All are welcome.

Are you confused about your child or teen’s behavior, what it may mean, and how to best support them? Please join a discussion led by cognitive psychologist Alicia Farrell, PhD, designed to provide practical guidance and tools you can apply to improve relationships and help kids learn to navigate their world in emotionally healthy ways.

Topics will include:

A parent’s role in building and maintaining a quality relationship with their child

How to support problem-solving and emotional regulation

Navigating struggles as opportunities versus threats

Recognizing the difference between stress and anxiety

The effect of valuing performance over character; how that breaks down social/emotional wellness and what to do about it

Practical tools to improve communication, connection, and conflict resolution

Parents are raising children in complicated times. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to better support your children with confidence and conviction.

Register online and email all questions to Chandra Ring. This program is sponsored by Wilton Youth Council in partnership Wilton Library.