FIRST UP on GMW: Wilton Writer’s Gift of Poetry * WHS Socks for Soldiers Drive * Garden Club’s Floral Holiday Cheer

Give a Gift of Poetry from a Wilton Writer

Continuing our thread of creative releases from Wilton residents, writer Susan Shultz has released a new book of poetry. Titled Skipping Rocks: A Lifetime of Lines and Verse, this collection is now in stock at Wilton Library, Amazon and at Barrett Books in Darien. Some are funny, some sad, others touch on cooking, being middle-aged, gardening and more. In all, Schultz shares her beautiful and honest words that would make a perfect gift. An added plus: Shultz also created the cover artwork.

Wilton Garden Club Spreads Holiday Cheer with Floral Arrangements

Wilton Garden Club (WGC) members rang in the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with their annual workshop to make festive floral arrangements for community members in need. The group created 25 arrangements, 18 of which were donated to Wilton Social Services to be distributed to its clients, and seven were shared with homebound WGC members.

“Our annual workshop is such a fun way to kick off the winter holidays,” WCG President Ann Margaret Mannix said. “We enjoy our time together making beautiful arrangements, and we’re pleased that our finished products will brighten the lives of others.”

Celebrating its 101st birthday, the Wilton Garden Club is dedicated to education, conservation, preservation and beautification with an active membership of 130 individuals who share a love of gardening and a commitment to Wilton.

Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers Drive

For its second drive of the year in support of U.S. veterans and active duty soldiers, the Wilton High School Socks for Soldiers effort will be collecting new socks, hygiene items, non-perishable food items, new “fuzzy socks,” gloves, hats, and scarves. The drive is going on now through Dec. 16. Donors are asked to include a note to the veterans and soldiers with their donations. As in the past, gifts will be distributed through Kick for Nick, Provisions for Patriots and Homes for the Brave. Collection boxes are located in the WHS upper main lobby and outside Mr. Pompa’s school counseling office.

