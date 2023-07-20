In a unanimous vote, both sides of the aisle supported increased childhood independence in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 1133 into law on June 27, concluding work that began four years ago — including several instrumental initiatives with roots in Wilton and championed by Wilton Youth Council and Wilton Free Play Task Force.

The law allows parents and caregivers to have a greater role in deciding when their children can partake in independent activities. It was initially raised in 2019 but had to be pulled because of significant changes to the proposed language.

The new legislation allows children under the age of 12 to be left at home alone, at the park or in other public places if their parents deem it appropriate for their own child.

The new legislation is summarized as:

“To limit the finding of neglect or risk of injury to a child if the allegation of neglect is based on a child’s participation in certain independent activities and the child is considered by the parent, guardian or caregiver of the child to be of sufficient maturity, physical condition and mental ability to avoid engaging in conduct that carries a substantial risk of physical harm.”

Wilton resident and co-chair of Wilton Youth Council’s (WYC) Free Play Matter’s Task Force Rosalie Witt submitted written testimony in support of this bill.

“Trusting our children to venture away from us within the very community we live in should be something that we cherish. All opportunities to launch our children into the world should be viewed as milestones along that inevitable moment when they will leave home to pursue their dreams,” she said.

Vanessa Elias, WYC Free Play Matters Task Force co-founder, has campaigned for this cause since its inception.

“Rates of depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and suicide have skyrocketed nationwide, at younger and younger ages, and Connecticut is no exception,” Elias said. “Parents/caregivers need to be able to allow their children to do things they know their children are capable of without fear, so that they can gain experience, confidence and an internal locus of control to grow up into fully functioning adults. This bill makes it possible.”

Wilton Youth Council, in collaboration with Let Grow and the Wilton Public Schools, has long supported and advocated for increased opportunities for unstructured play and independent learning for children.

In 2017, Wilton Youth Council formed a Free Play Matters Task Force to inspire and educate parents/caregivers and the community about the critical importance of free play, and to facilitate the creation of more free play and free range opportunities for children.

In order to work towards the restoration of play, the Wilton Free Play Matters Task Force focused on three key areas: family/neighborhood, school and community.

A press release from the Wilton Youth Council stated that “the positive results have been overwhelmingly well-received. Kids of all ages experience the joy of independence and agency when permitted the chance to experience what they are capable of doing. And the adults in their lives had their concerns quieted seeing the confidence and competence that grew.”

Wilton Youth Council Executive Director Chandra Ring said the new legislation will “empower parents and caregivers to allow and encourage that necessary independent learning to return to childhood. This [law] will also empower our children, helping them learn resilience and problem-solving. This [law] will foster independence and empower parents/caregivers to know their children, recognizing what different children can safely and appropriately do based on them as individuals.”

Wilton’s Free Play Task Force collaborated closely with the Wilton schools to create free play clubs and advocate for more recess, efforts that were were featured in the documentary, “Chasing Childhood.”

In addition, Task Force officials also created the Wilton’s Big Block Party Weekend initiative and brought Lenore Skenazy of Let Grow to speak to parents, community members and educators on the importance of play and independence in youth.

With the recent passage of SB 1133, the Free Play Matters Task Force plans to sunset its efforts, leaving behind positive change for youth and families in the Wilton community and across the entire state.