Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Oct. 1-2, 2022

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton Girls 2012 Travel Team Advances in CT Cup — Warriors Defeat Colchester 4-1 in first round

The 4-0 undefeated Wilton Girls 2012 Travel Soccer Team headed up to Colchester on Saturday morning, Oct. 1 for their first match of the Connecticut Cup. The heavy rain, unseasonably cold temperature and a competitive Colchester team could not stop the Warriors from bringing home an exciting 4-1 victory. With an overpowering offensive attack and consistently strong defensive play, these fierce ladies have formed a fun and tight-knit squad that’s going to be tough to beat this season. Go Warriors!

Wilton U10 Boys Team Real Defeats Shelton 3-0, Wearing Pink Socks to Show Support for Breast Cancer Awareness

Donning pink socks in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wilton’s U10 Boys Team Real kicked off October with a hard-fought victory on the road in Shelton. Jack Torpe scored in the first minute, assisted by Raleigh Hanscom. Throughout the first half, strong defensive play from Marco Bezanson, Everett Nieman, Lochlan McBurney and goalkeeper Griffin Erickson shut down Shelton, leading to a 1-0 halftime edge for Team Real. The second half showcased Wilton’s strong team play, with a barrage of shots by Thane Lepore, Alex Meken, and Brody Kear. Sean Ahearn, Hamza Ahmed, and Will Pemble demonstrated hustle and grit in the midfield. Wilton sealed the 3-0 win late in the game with Meken netting a goal off a long pass from Nieman and McBurney scoring with a nifty assist from Meken. An impressive shutout victory for Team Real, whose record now stands at 1-1-1 in a highly competitive bracket.

In Bethel Maroon, Wilton Boys Crew (2014) Face Toughest Opponents So Far, Losing 1-3

Wilton Boys Crew was handed its first defeat of the season away against a spirited Bethel side. In a physical encounter, it took Wilton some time to find its shape and Bethel took their chances well, forging a 3-0 lead. Grayden Gemelli pulled one back for Wilton just before half-time. The second half was a much closer contest, with chances going to both teams. No further goals were added to the score line though. Wilton now stands at three wins and one loss for the season.

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

WYFH 6 Blue Looks Ahead to Darien, Falls to New Canaan for First Loss of Season

Wilton 6 Blue lost its first game of the season to New Canaan 6 Red with a final score of 0-2. New Canaan came out hot, scoring in the first minute of the game, but Wilton quickly found its groove and dominated the second quarter. With solid passing from Kelly Kaliski and some breakaways from Lyla Flannigan, Wilton was able to keep the ball down in New Canaan’s zone through the end of the half. New Canaan started the second half strong with several corner attempts. However, they came up short with very strong defense by Avery Galligan. Wilton kept up the fight, but New Canaan was able to sneak in one more goal before the end of the game. Overall, the girls continue to improve their passing and spacing and look forward to playing Darien next weekend.

Wilton Youth Field Hockey 7 Blue Improves to a 6-1 Record on the Season with Two Wins Sunday

Wilton 7 Blue improved to a 6-1 record on the season with two wins on Sunday, Oct. 2.

First, Wilton 7 Blue returned to Joe Barlow to play a tough Redding team led by a strong goalie, which Wilton barely beat 2-0 the previous week. This week, Wilton left nothing to chance, easily beating Redding 6-1 with dominant play from the very start of the game. Wilton started the first quarter with five shots on goal from Lauren Ely, Finn McCullough, Ellie Satrazemis and Juliette Ring. Despite powerful strikes on goal, they ended the first quarter tied 0-0.

The second quarter opened up the scoring with goals from Satrazemis (scored on an insert pass from Ring) and Leianna Cross (who scored on an assist from her sister Katerina Cross). Wilton ended the half up 2-1. Wilton continued its dominance with goals in the third and fourth quarters from Maddie Soccio, Ring, McCullough and Leianna Cross.

Wilton’s defense of Phoebe Christ, Caroline Condon and Parker Pettibone allowed only three shots on goal for Wilton’s goalie Mary Kowal. Wilton’s offensive onslaught was driven through the stellar middle-field play of Ely and Elissa Enman.

After a stellar first game, Wilton 7 Blue returned to home turf to play a very good Greenwich 7th/8th Grade White team. Both teams were evenly matched throughout the game and Wilton 7 Blue walked away with a nail-biting 1-0 win with a winning goal by Katerina Cross off a corner insert assisted by Leianna Cross and great offensive support by Melanie Gregson.

Wilton faces its toughest challenge yet as the Warriors take on New Canaan’s 7 Red this coming Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m.

Wilton Youth Field Hockey 8 Blue Rallies to Tie New Canaan 1-1, Then Rolls Past Greenwich 4-1

On Saturday, Oct. 1, with the expected remnants of hurricane Ian a no show, 8 Blue’s away game with New Canaan started chaotically as the Warriors’ offense was unable to advance the ball past midfield until one minute remained in the first quarter. New Canaan, on the other hand, spent the quarter challenging Wilton’s defense and its steely-eyed goalkeeper Ava Salvino. Wilton’s defense was up to the challenge and pulled together to hold New Canaan to one goal in the first quarter and scoreless in the remaining three quarters. After some between-quarters coach’s whiteboard talk, a reenergized Wilton team matched New Canaan’s consistent play for the next three quarters with a balanced attack and top-notch defensive play. Strong fore checking and back checking by a fired-up Amy Haggerty saw Haggerty stealing the ball from New Canaan players on both ends of the field. Defenders Vivian Szymanowicz, Hannah Sheehy, and Sabina Sharfuddin broke up most New Canaan plays before they could become a threat, and were able to clear the ball when New Canaan was in Wilton’s shooting circle. And while Wilton’s Clara Fielden’s stick was branded JDH it might as well read ‘Hoover’ as she sucked up all the balls in the defensive and offensive zones to set up play after play. A third-quarter goal by Casey O’Connor assisted by Oliwa Mroz tied the score at 1-1. Wilton dominated New Canaan in the final quarter with balls ricocheting off New Canaan’s goal post and several corner penalty shots just missing the net. In the end, after a slow start, the Warriors were ram-tough and walked away with a 1-1 tie against rival New Canaan.

On the road again, Sunday’s (Oct. 2) game in Greenwich saw 8 Blue dominate possession and outplay a disorganized Greenwich team for the entire match. Catching Greenwich’s defense on its back foot, Wilton got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter with a two-on-one-play goal by Mroz assisted by O’Connor. Getting behind Greenwich’s last defender Georgia DiNapoli scored the only tally of the second quarter — an unassisted breakaway goal after the ball skipped over the Greenwich defender’s stick to put Wilton up 2-0. In what turned out to be a game-long theme, Wilton’s defense shut down the inside lanes of Greenwich’s attack, forcing Greenwich to the wings where they had weak scoring opportunities and only one shot on goal during the game. Wilton padded its lead with two third-quarter goals: O’Connor assisted by Riley O’Malley, and Sophia Solomon’s unassisted breakaway goal. Facing a shutout, Greenwich rallied in the final quarter, narrowly missing a goal on its only corner shot of the game. Then with less than a minute on the game clock, Greenwich’s lone shot on goal found the back of the net to break up Wilton’s shutout. The last-minute goal did not detract from Wilton’s well-played 4-1 victory as 8 Blue’s girls celebrated their win with goalie Salvino to close out their weekend.