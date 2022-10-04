ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Oct. 4, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

State Sen. Will Haskell Endorses Keith Denning and Ceci Maher

[The following endorsement was sent to GMW by State Sen. Will Haskell.]

Wilton deserves a team as hard-working, knowledgeable and compassionate as Keith Denning and Ceci Maher. I’ve been out in Wilton knocking on doors alongside both of them, and I’ve seen their ability to connect with Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters alike.

As a healthcare professional, Keith has spent the last 39 years showing up to help others. He never hesitated during the COVID-19 crisis, reporting to work each day despite the enormous risks that frontline healthcare workers faced. As a nurse anesthetist, he has traveled around the world to provide free medical care for people in crisis.

As a leader of major non-profits like Person to Person, Ceci knows how families, small businesses and non-profit organizations in our area struggle to afford healthcare. For the last four years, Wilton has given me an opportunity to advocate in the State Senate for prescription drug reforms and insurance fixes that reduce costs and increase access to healthcare. Ceci will carry that work forward in the Senate, ensuring no one is forced to choose between putting food on the table and seeing a doctor.

I’ve loved spending time on the campaign trail with Ceci and Keith, and I’ve heard them repeat their view that reproductive healthcare is healthcare. They’ll be champions for choice, ensuring that pregnant people in Connecticut can continue to access the full spectrum of reproductive options. Republicans have claimed that abortion access is “settled law” in Connecticut, but I don’t know what “settled law” is supposed to mean. Every day, the legislature debates and amends “settled law.” That’s the very job of a state senator and state representative. As rights are rolled back across the country, Connecticut cannot afford to elect candidates who are wishy-washy on this issue, or who fail to see reproductive freedom as a top priority. Ceci and Keith will never back down from this fight, and I believe Hartford will benefit from their loud and clear voices.

Finally, I’m proud that Connecticut has some of the strongest gun laws in the country. Those laws have saved many lives — but there’s more work to be done. Keith and Ceci are endorsed by Connecticut Against Gun Violence, and they’ll work to make sure Wilton residents feel safe at school, at the grocery store, and in the movie theater by keeping guns out of dangerous hands. Ceci served as the executive director of Sandy Hook Promise, and she is unafraid to stand up to the National Rifle Association. This team will never shy away from the topic of gun safety.

If you want to reduce the cost of healthcare, protect fundamental freedoms and end gun violence, the choice in these races couldn’t be clearer. Spend the next few weeks getting to know Keith and Ceci and hearing their ideas for Connecticut’s future. I think you’ll be as inspired as I am. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Keith Denning and Ceci Maher on Nov. 8. Every vote matters.

State Rep. and Secretary of the State Nominee Stephanie Thomas Endorses Keith Denning

[The following endorsement was sent to GMW by State Rep. Stephanie Thomas.]

Each year, citizens can take part in our democratic system by voting for a candidate of their choosing. It is an august responsibility, but sometimes it is difficult to know how to make the right choice. When making these decisions, I always did three things:

First, I checked to see what they were doing before they ever caught the political bug. Long before Keith Denning knew he would be seeking a seat in Connecticut’s state house, he chose a career of service. As a nurse anesthetist for almost 40 years, he served as an important partner in our health care system and used his vacation time traveling the world to provide free medical care to indigent populations in places like Cambodia and Paraguay. Most recently, he served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Connecticut weather the global health crisis. Serving in our government should be about a commitment to public service and not politics. Keith’s past is defined by a strong record of putting others first.

Second, I tried to assess if the candidate’s values aligned with mine. I met Keith several years ago when I first ran for state representative. We didn’t know each other, but he watched and listened and decided to volunteer because he believed in me. Once elected, he often called with questions or input on bills being debated. During our time together, I learned of his work to craft a national model for community policing; his interest in affordable healthcare; the importance of his family; his incredible work ethic. From the moment we met, I have always found Keith to be inquisitive, a good listener, an active thinker, funny, and firmly committed to leaving the world better than he found it. Seeing Keith ride his electric bike around the streets of Wilton and beyond since March underscores his value for the voter and his willingness to put in the work to go to them — one door at a time.

Third, I wanted to know if they would be a good steward of my vote. If you ask Keith a question, you may get a long answer, but one that is genuine and not tailor-made for the news media. I know that with Keith, you will not get blind adherence to the talking points of the day, but an active mind that is working to solve the problem at hand.

Once you complete your due diligence on Keith and his opponent, I believe you will find, as I did, that Keith Denning is worthy of your vote. Everything we’ve seen from his past and in his present tells us what we can expect in the future — the heart, passion, work ethic, and know-how to do a great job for you and the people of Connecticut. Vote Keith Denning on Nov. 8.

CT State Police Union Endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

[The following endorsement was sent as a press release.]

The men and women of the Connecticut State Police Union have endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Toni Boucher is one of the few candidates to receive the official endorsement of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police Union,” said Connecticut State Police Union President Todd Fedigan. “Toni’s commitment to public safety and Trooper safety is truly appreciated by the entire Union membership. We look forward to working with Toni on issues of concern during the Connecticut General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session. Together, we can make the State of Connecticut a safer place for all who live in, visit, or travel through our great State.”

“To receive this extraordinary endorsement by our State Police Union is humbling and gratifying,” Boucher said. “The men and women who put on a Trooper uniform every day to keep us safe deserve our thanks, our respect and our strong support. As state senator, I will work in bipartisan fashion to make sure our Troopers are able to do their jobs safely and effectively. I so appreciate this vote of confidence from the Union membership, and I know we can further collaborate on a host of issues which will make our communities safer.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008. She has been endorsed by the Connecticut Independent Party and the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police.

Kim Healy Endorsed by Connecticut’s Independent Party

[The following endorsement was sent as a press release.]

Connecticut’s Independent Party has endorsed Kim Healy for the new 42nd district State House seat, which includes all of Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield.

Kim will now be on the Independent and Republican lines on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The CT Independent Party promotes itself with these three statements: People over Politics; Civility, Integrity and Transparency and Think Independently. It is the third largest political party in Connecticut.

“I am thrilled that the Independent party chose me to be their candidate. I know that I have proven through my work on the Board of Selectmen and other Boards and Commissions that I work collaboratively with my peers on all of the issues that come before me. I fully embrace the value of transparency in government and will work hard to ensure that the residents of the 42nd district know what I am doing and how I am voting while in Hartford,” Healy said.

“I view the state representative position as public service and assure the residents of the district that I will take the time to understand each vote I take to ensure that it benefits Wilton, New Canaan and Ridgefield. I understand that we must all work together for a Connecticut where our children, seniors and businesses thrive,” she added.

CT Log Cabin Republicans Endorse Toni Boucher for State Senate

[The following endorsement was sent as a press release.]

The Connecticut Log Cabin Republicans have endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

Headquartered in Stamford, Log Cabin Republicans of Connecticut represents the republican LGBTQIA+ community of Connecticut and is part of the larger National Log Cabin Republicans organization.

“The Log Cabin Republicans of Connecticut advocate for equality for all and believe that all Americans have an important place in the Republican Party,” Boucher said. “I share their priorities and consider myself a welcoming ally to Connecticut’s LGBT community. I am honored to receive their endorsement and wish them continued growth and success.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008.

A pro-choice, socially moderate fiscal conservative who supports gay rights, Boucher has also been endorsed by the Connecticut Independent Party.