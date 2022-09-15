Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 10-11, 2022

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton Girls 2013 Pride 2 vs. Easton Redding United 4

The Wilton Girls 2013 Pride team left it all on the field against Easton Redding United in its first game of the season, but ERU also put out a strong showing and ultimately won 4-2. It was a great kickoff to the season during which the girls showed great teamwork and sportsmanship. Team Pride is looking forward to a fun season ahead with Coach Jaime.

Team: Coach Jaime, Alexandra Musgrave, Audrey Moisio, Kit Welly, Emilia Dawson, Gabriella Gismondi, Greysen Gismondi, Jillian Tobey, Julia Hohn, Lucy Grace Pond, Maisy Cueff, Merryn Bisson, Molly Morash, Virginia Monteleone, and Vivan Van Balen

Wilton Boys U9 Crew 5 vs. Fairfield 0

Wilton Boys U9 Crew started its season in impressive fashion with a 5-0 home win against Fairfield. A tightly contested first half ended with a breakthrough goal by Emmett Sheeran. This opened the door in the second half with subsequent goals from Nashton Kellish (2), Greyson Harrington and Parker Flory. The overall team performance was solid and the visitors were no match for the strong Wilton side.